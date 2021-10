nubank-releases-purchase-and-sale-of-shares-in-the-app-and-financial-education-campaign

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

fintech has developed creative videos to translate the risks and opportunities of investing in stocks into everyday language. In addition, it filled the brand’s blog with information about the stock exchange. Among the contents already available are the themes “How does the Exchange work?” and “Where to start?”.

Cristina emphasizes that, more than a marketing campaign, it is a financial education campaign. “Within our purpose of democratizing access to investments, we want to take the Nubank way of revolutionizing the market for this sector as well,” he says. “We will help people build their investment portfolios with quality information and content.”

The campaign will also have pieces that make direct reference to the possibility of the client being a partner in different companies, including brands with which he relates on a daily basis, through investment in shares. The name of the initiative is “Donos do Pedaço”, which refers to the possibility of “owning a piece of a company”.

Nubank has sought to transform itself into a financial services platform, with personal loan, credit card, account for individuals and companies, instant payments, life insurance and international transfers, etc. Currently, the app already offers investments in Nu Seleção funds, which allow investments from R$1.

Already on the Nu inves platform t, there are more than 1,000 product options available to customers. There, they can access recommended charts and portfolios and have a complete investment journey.