nubank-releases-purchase-and-sale-of-shares-in-the-app-and-financial-education-campaign

A new feature is coming to the Nubank app: it will allow customers to buy and sell Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs, certificates representing issued shares) by national companies in other countries) of companies on the stock exchange. The feature is in the final stages of development and will be available to customers by the end of the year.

Nubank launches reward program for vulnerability hunters

Nubank creates card-shaped toy for dogs not to eat the originals

Nubank to enlarge the credit limit for millions of customers

To start familiarizing the public with the possibilities, fintech launched this Monday (4) its first investment campaign. The objective is to explain, in an easy and didactic way, what are investments in shares, BDRs and other modalities, such as funds and fixed income products.

Cristina Junqueira, co-founder of Nubank, says the company wants to democratize access to the capital market so that more people can become partners in companies. “There are shares or BDRs with affordable values. And the first step to start investing is to have information. Therefore, we are going to provide a lot of content and in the Nubank way: very simple and practical”, he says.