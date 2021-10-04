FIFA 22 dribbles eFootball and registers 10 times more players on PC

KONAMI’s plans to launch a new free football simulator to compete with the debut of FIFA 24 by Electronic Arts didn’t work — at least for now . On the first weekend of the two games, eFootball recorded, on average, times fewer players than the competitor on Steam. Both games are available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Series S and PC.

    • FIFA 22 was officially released last Friday (1st), peaking at .249 concurrent players on Steam in the last 24 hours. In the same period of time, and Football soured with a peak of 5.51 players on the platform. The data was collected on SteamDB.

    eFootball is Konami’s new bet, which replaces the longing series Pro Evolution Soccer (PES). Even free, the game didn’t get results equivalent to EA’s simulator. FIFA 10 is sold at prices starting at R$ 249 on the PC.

    Chart shows number of simultaneous players in sports simulators on Steam (Image: Playback/SteamDB)

    The highest concentration of players in eFootball happened on the day of the game’s release, in 51 of September, when FIFA 22 was not yet available to everyone. On the day, Konami’s simulator reached 22 thousand players. This Monday (4), the margin of difference between the games continues. While the EA simulator has 30.484 simultaneous players, and Football attracts other 4.249 on Steam.

    The debut of eFootball currently still has fewer players than PES 2011 Season Update, released last year by Konami, showing that even the players who prefer the franchise, did not join the company’s novelty.

    Upgrade paid from 2021 of PES concentrates more players than free eFootball (Image: Playback/SteamDB)

    In August, Konami advised that eFootball would come to compete with the release of FIFA 30

      in Oct ubro. The promise would be the availability of a demo, which would receive constant updates to improve the experience. The quality of this demo, however, ended up negatively surprising the community with its debut at the end of September.

      eFootball didn’t take off due to lack of content and many bugs. The game has the worst rating on Steam, surpassing the racing simulator Flatout 3, by 1024. Complaints include bizarre gameplay issues, such as players shifting limbs and entering the turf, as well as lack of neatness in character modeling. Messi, who is one of the game’s ambassadors, got a very peculiar version in and Football. Check out:

      EA without scanning Messi vs Konami after scanning Messi #FIFA14 #eFootball2021 pic.twitter.com/CroI2UCnZe

      — Rohit Upadhyay (@yoyorohit07) September 14, 2021 512640

      The official eFootball Twitter account has posted a statement explaining that they have received feedback from the community and that they are aware of it. the problems with game cutscenes, facial expressions and athlete movement. Konami also explained that they will be working to deliver a new update in October and that they are taking all player considerations seriously.

