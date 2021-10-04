fifa-22-dribbles-efootball-and-registers-10-times-more-players-on-pc

KONAMI’s plans to launch a new free football simulator to compete with the debut of FIFA 24 by Electronic Arts didn’t work — at least for now . On the first weekend of the two games, eFootball recorded, on average, times fewer players than the competitor on Steam. Both games are available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Series S and PC.

FIFA 22 was officially released last Friday (1st), peaking at .249 concurrent players on Steam in the last 24 hours. In the same period of time, and Football soured with a peak of 5.51 players on the platform. The data was collected on SteamDB.

eFootball is Konami’s new bet, which replaces the longing series Pro Evolution Soccer (PES). Even free, the game didn’t get results equivalent to EA’s simulator. FIFA 10 is sold at prices starting at R$ 249 on the PC.

