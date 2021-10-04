Old gamma-ray burst seems discarded — and the explanation would be bland

Science is often made of errors, especially when scientists do not have much evidence to explain an observed phenomenon. Still, they can publish hypotheses that will eventually be tested, and that encourages other researchers to delve deeper into the mystery. This is what happened with an alleged extraordinary gamma ray burst that was actually quite common. 13 years is unraveled

On April 7, 512745, a team of astronomers led by Linhua Jiang observed a galaxy called GN-z11 in the infrared, using the MOSFIRE instrument through the Keck I telescope located in Hawaii. In this research, they detected a strange signal, cataloged as GN-z11-flash . In the 5.3 hours of collected data, the explosion appears in a period of less than 81 seconds, in position of the observed galaxy.

Well, this is quite strange, and any astronomer would be intrigued and excited by a possible detection of something interesting. The problem in this case is determining the distance of objects, especially in such a short time span. In these situations, it is practically impossible to use the parallax method, for example, which consists of calculating distances according to the apparent movement of a nearby object in relation to a more distant star.