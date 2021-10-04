can-a-person-have-anxiety-and-bipolarity-at-the-same-time?

Bipolarity is a disease that causes changes in behavior and makes people alternate between euphoria and depression. Meanwhile, anxiety affects various disorders that cause nervousness, fear, apprehension and worry, compromising mental health. However, can anxiety and bipolarity work together?

In fact, anxiety disorders often occur right alongside other mental health conditions, and are particularly common in people with bipolar disorder. According to a study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information, bipolar patients are three to seven times more likely to receive a diagnosis of anxiety disorder than the rest of the population.

Agreed with a review of 94, more than % of people with bipolar disorder develop an anxiety disorder at some point in their lives, which can cause complications, including more serious illnesses, late diagnosis and increased risk of suicide.