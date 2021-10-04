Can a person have anxiety and bipolarity at the same time?

Bipolarity is a disease that causes changes in behavior and makes people alternate between euphoria and depression. Meanwhile, anxiety affects various disorders that cause nervousness, fear, apprehension and worry, compromising mental health. However, can anxiety and bipolarity work together?

In fact, anxiety disorders often occur right alongside other mental health conditions, and are particularly common in people with bipolar disorder. According to a study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information, bipolar patients are three to seven times more likely to receive a diagnosis of anxiety disorder than the rest of the population.

Agreed with a review of 94, more than % of people with bipolar disorder develop an anxiety disorder at some point in their lives, which can cause complications, including more serious illnesses, late diagnosis and increased risk of suicide.

For now, experts are not sure why bipolar disorder and anxiety are related, and how the causes Since many psychiatric conditions are not fully understood and their respective diagnostic criteria may overlap, it may be difficult to distinguish between these disorders. Still, some researchers highlight the existence of comorbidity.

(Image: Rawpixel/Envato)

What happens if someone has anxiety and bipolarity?

Both bipolar disorder and anxiety are treatable and manageable conditions. However, it is important to distinguish the two as this will affect the type of medication and therapy that a healthcare provider will prescribe. When a person has both conditions, one disorder affects the other, leading to:

  • more mixed manic and depressive episodes
  • an increase in the severity of mood episodes
  • drug resistance
  • higher risk of substance use
  • side effects of drugs
  • more psychological suffering
  • worse quality of life

If someone has anxiety disorders and bipolar disorders, the doctor must diagnose and treat the conditions together. Treating one condition and not the other can be potentially harmful. For example, antidepressants are commonly prescribed as a treatment for anxiety, but some antidepressants can destabilize the mood of a person with bipolar disorder and cause manic episodes.

Source: Medical News Today

Did you like this article?

