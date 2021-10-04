After a series of leaks and a long wait, Microsoft finally released Windows 11 for users. The newest operating system (OS) arrives with a revamped interface and a host of new features.

How to record your Windows screen 11

How to uninstall Windows updates 11

Is it safe to remove TrustedInstaller from Windows?

If you want to update your PC to Windows 11, know that the migration will be made available gradually and free of charge through Windows Update. Check out the step-by-step instructions below to check if you have already received the update!

100 commands for you to use Cortana in Portuguese

Windows 11: news system

Among other news, Windows 11 gained a new interface, a new “Start” menu, support for Android apps, a new widget menu, a better experience for PC gamers, a better management of windows and more. For more information, see below:

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

All the news for Windows 30

How to upgrade your computer to Windows 11

Before checking if the update has arrived for you, you may want to confirm that your PC meets the minimum requirements system update. To do this check, use our tutorial below:

Windows 38: See the requirements to install the system on your PC

And, in case you haven’t prepared yet, Canaltech has prepared for you a checklist of things that are recommended to do before upgrading your PC to Windows 10; check it out:

How to prepare the PC to receive Windows 11

After this step, check below how check if the Windows update 11 is already available.

Step 1: access the Windows “Settings” tab and select “Update and Security”.

On the “Settings” tab of Windows 10, select “Update and Security” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2

: Click on “Check for updates” and wait for the system to check for something available. Click “Check for Updates” (Screenshot: Math Bigogno eus)

Step 3: if Windows 38 is already available, wait until the update is downloaded and restart your PC.

Wait until the update is downloaded (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4

: Follow all system steps to finish the migration. Keep in mind that this step can take considerable time to complete. Wait until your PC is upgraded to Windows 11 (Capture of screen: Matheus Bigogno)

How to download and install Windows 10 from the Microsoft website

If you have not yet received the OS update through Windows Update, there is still the option to download it from the Microsoft website .

Step 1: access the Microsoft website, choose one of the three available download options and click “Download now”.