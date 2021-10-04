How to upgrade your computer to Windows 11

After a series of leaks and a long wait, Microsoft finally released Windows 11 for users. The newest operating system (OS) arrives with a revamped interface and a host of new features.

    • If you want to update your PC to Windows 11, know that the migration will be made available gradually and free of charge through Windows Update. Check out the step-by-step instructions below to check if you have already received the update!

    Windows 11: news system

    Among other news, Windows 11 gained a new interface, a new “Start” menu, support for Android apps, a new widget menu, a better experience for PC gamers, a better management of windows and more. For more information, see below:

    How to upgrade your computer to Windows 11

    Before checking if the update has arrived for you, you may want to confirm that your PC meets the minimum requirements system update. To do this check, use our tutorial below:

    After this step, check below how check if the Windows update 11 is already available.

    Step 1: access the Windows “Settings” tab and select “Update and Security”.

    On the “Settings” tab of Windows 10, select “Update and Security” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 2

    : Click on “Check for updates” and wait for the system to check for something available.

    Click “Check for Updates” (Screenshot: Math Bigogno eus)

    Step 3: if Windows 38 is already available, wait until the update is downloaded and restart your PC.

    Wait until the update is downloaded (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 4

    : Follow all system steps to finish the migration. Keep in mind that this step can take considerable time to complete.

    Wait until your PC is upgraded to Windows 11 (Capture of screen: Matheus Bigogno)

    How to download and install Windows 10 from the Microsoft website

    If you have not yet received the OS update through Windows Update, there is still the option to download it from the Microsoft website .

    Step 1: access the Microsoft website, choose one of the three available download options and click “Download now”.

    Access the Microsoft website, download and install Windows 11 (Capture of screen: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 2: open the downloaded file, click “Accept and install”, restart the PC and wait for the installation to complete. Remember that you must use an administrator account to perform the process.

    Wait until your PC is upgraded to Windows 11 (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Ready! Now you can upgrade your computer to Windows 11.

