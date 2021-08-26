dhoni enjoys volleyball: watch video ms dhoni watch video ms dhoni powerful spikes of beach volleyball ahead of ipl 2020 uae leg

Highlights

The second phase of IPL 2021 is to be held in UAE from September 19. In the first match, teams of Chennai and Mumbai will be face to face. Dhoni is finalizing the preparations by reaching Dubai along with many CSK players New Delhi

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni), the captain of the Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings, is currently in the UAE. Under Dhoni’s supervision, several CSK players are sweating profusely in the nets for the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

In his leisure time, Dhoni was recently seen enjoying volleyball with his teammates. Earlier, Mahi was also seen honing his skills in snooker on the table and football in CSK’s practice.

Chennai Super Kings recently posted a video on their official Instagram account in which Captain Cool is seen busy playing volleyball. CSK wrote the caption of the video, ‘Holiday cross mark.’

The 41-year-old Dhoni’s powerful smash in a volleyball match is being made on sight. During this, CSK playing for the opposition team

Opener Rituraj Gaikwad is seen defending.

CSK team is second in the points table

The Chennai Super Kings team is practicing at the ICC Academy in Dubai. After the first phase of IPL 2021, Chennai’s team is second in the points table after Delhi Capitals.

Dhoni hit long sixes

CSK uploaded a video of Dhoni on social media on Monday. In this video, Mahi was seen hitting long sixes during practice. He took several balls across the boundary for a six. Later he was seen looking for the ball in the bushes.

IPL 2021 Phase Two will be held from September 19

The second leg of IPL 2021 will be held from 19 September. In the first match, Dhoni’s CSK will face Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians. This match will be played in Dubai.