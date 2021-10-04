razer-launches-headphones-and-controllers-for-xbox-and-ps5-in-brazil-starting-at-r$-649

The headset has an integrated flexible microphone for communication during matches, in addition to ear shells with memory foam for greater comfort and a 3.5 mm cable that can also be used in other devices such as PCs and cell phones .

Kaira and Kaira Pro for Xbox

Other headphones released on Brazil include the new wireless models Kaira and Kaira Pro in white, being “a bold and stylish option for Xbox Series X/S users.”

The manufacturer emphasizes that the Kaira Pro hits the market with TriForce Titanium drivers from 78 mm and HyperClear Supercordioide microphone, also standing out for its Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth 5.0 sound support for low latency on consoles and smartphones.

The Razer Kaira offers the same powerful TriForce drivers of the Pro model, but with a cardioid microphone and exclusive support for the Xbox Wireless wireless standard.

The main difference from the fi design it goes for the black details present on the straps and on the Razer Kaira logo, while on the Kaira Pro the strap detail is silver and the Razer logo is green.

Wolverine V2