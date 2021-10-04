genshin-impact:-razer-announces-gamer-chair-and-game-themed-accessories

The special collection is composed by an Iskur X gamer chair, a DeathAdder V2 Pro mouse and the Goliathus Medium mousepad. All products are inspired by Paimon, the companion and player guide in Genshin Impact .

— Genshin Impact BR (@BRGenshinImpact) October 3, 2021

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

2021

The items still come with in-game prizes for those who buy. Along with the mouse, the player gains 80 primes (the game’s premium currency, called Essential Gems in Portuguese) and 30 thousand in arrears (common currency); with the mousepad, 30 primes and five times the Adventurer’s EXP (player experience); and acquiring the chair, he also takes 500 primes, Hero EXP (character experience) times 29 and 80 thousand in arrears.

The releases are still pre-ordering on Razer’s North American website, and there is no retail price or arrival date information.

Genshin Impact is available for free for iOS, Android, PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.