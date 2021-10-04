Genshin Impact: Razer Announces Gamer Chair and Game Themed Accessories

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
1
genshin-impact:-razer-announces-gamer-chair-and-game-themed-accessories

Fans of Genshin Impact already have many reasons to spend money in the game. However, these expenses can also come to the real world thanks to new themed products launched by Razer.

  • Genshin Impact | Check out what’s new in version 2.2
  • Scarlet Nexus is available on Xbox Game Pass
      • How China influences you and the world with pop culture

      The special collection is composed by an Iskur X gamer chair, a DeathAdder V2 Pro mouse and the Goliathus Medium mousepad. All products are inspired by Paimon, the companion and player guide in Genshin Impact

        .

      — Genshin Impact BR (@BRGenshinImpact) October 3, 2021

      Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

      2021

      The items still come with in-game prizes for those who buy. Along with the mouse, the player gains 80 primes (the game’s premium currency, called Essential Gems in Portuguese) and 30 thousand in arrears (common currency); with the mousepad, 30 primes and five times the Adventurer’s EXP (player experience); and acquiring the chair, he also takes 500 primes, Hero EXP (character experience) times 29 and 80 thousand in arrears.

      The releases are still pre-ordering on Razer’s North American website, and there is no retail price or arrival date information.

      Genshin Impact is available for free for iOS, Android, PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

      • Subscribe the Xbox Game Pass for only R$ 30/month and have more than 100 games available for you to play at any time!

        Source: Razer

        Did you like this article?

        Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 2021 2021

        2021 2021

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Butantan completes delivery of 100 million doses of CoronaVac; and now?

Butantan completes delivery of 100 million doses of CoronaVac; and now?

September 17, 2021
Photo of Mercado Livre may be fined for having cell phones without approval for sale

Mercado Livre may be fined for having cell phones without approval for sale

August 27, 2021
Photo of Pope Francis is intrigued by vaccine deniers, including in the church

Pope Francis is intrigued by vaccine deniers, including in the church

September 17, 2021
Photo of Top 10 romantic comedies to watch on Prime Video

Top 10 romantic comedies to watch on Prime Video

September 23, 2021
Back to top button