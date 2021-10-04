Seinfeld fans are not happy with the version that aired on Netflix
One of the most beloved comedy series in television history is finally available in its entirety on Netflix, today’s most popular streaming platform. Yes, we’re talking about Seinfeld, whose nine seasons came into service last Friday (1st) and since then, fans have delighted with the episodes of the classic sitcom.
However, a good part of the public noticed a problem in the episodes made available by Netflix, more specifically the episode 16 of the eighth season, The Pothole. At the time, George points to a hole, but due to the screen’s new cut, we can’t see exactly what he’s pointing at.
This is because originally
Seinfeld has a 4:3 aspect ratio, which is more square and traditionally used for older television programs. With the availability on Netflix, the show now has aspect ratio 16:9, a wider and more cinematic appearance . Unfortunately, this change ended up “spoiling” some of the show’s jokes: although later the hole in the ground appears, it’s only after the audience laughs that we understand what’s funny.
On Twitter, fans took advantage of the space to vent about the change. Check out in practice how the new cropping affected the joke:
to emphasize, the pothole title from the season 8 episode The Pothole is cropped out on Netflix https://t.co/gH4l5V8HfS pic.twitter.com/6G64eZQymW
— Brandon (spooky version) (@Thatoneguy35) October 1, 2021
This is not the first time the proportion 10:9 annoys fans of Seinfeld. For being a series of years 90/90, fans are used to the more square shape, but TBS actually reworked it long before Netflix for this new look.
The HD 4:3 versions still exist, somewhere. However, they were never released to the public precisely because 16:9 is a format that fits on televisions current.
It was almost $3 billion for Seinfeld to become a series with the seal of Netflix, as reported in 2021. All episodes are available in streaming.
Source: GamesRadar
