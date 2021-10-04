seinfeld-fans-are-not-happy-with-the-version-that-aired-on-netflix

One of the most beloved comedy series in television history is finally available in its entirety on Netflix, today’s most popular streaming platform. Yes, we’re talking about Seinfeld, whose nine seasons came into service last Friday (1st) and since then, fans have delighted with the episodes of the classic sitcom.

However, a good part of the public noticed a problem in the episodes made available by Netflix, more specifically the episode 16 of the eighth season, The Pothole. At the time, George points to a hole, but due to the screen’s new cut, we can’t see exactly what he’s pointing at.

Seinfeld has a 4:3 aspect ratio, which is more square and traditionally used for older television programs. With the availability on Netflix, the show now has aspect ratio 16:9, a wider and more cinematic appearance . Unfortunately, this change ended up “spoiling” some of the show’s jokes: although later the hole in the ground appears, it’s only after the audience laughs that we understand what’s funny.

On Twitter, fans took advantage of the space to vent about the change. Check out in practice how the new cropping affected the joke:

This is not the first time the proportion 10:9 annoys fans of Seinfeld. For being a series of years 90/90, fans are used to the more square shape, but TBS actually reworked it long before Netflix for this new look.