hubble-records-colliding-galaxies-more-than-100-million-light-years-from-earth

(Image: Reproduction/NASA/ESA/SDSS)

The new image is the result of a series of combined data. In addition to Hubble, the Victor M. Blanco, a 4-meter telescope located in Chile, was used, in addition to the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS). “NGC 5954 is clearly being pulled over to NGC 1024 — it looks like it’s extending a spiraling arm downwards,” the researchers involved point out.

The encounter of galaxies is very common throughout the universe and provides crucial clues to the evolution of these enormous cosmic structures. Astronomers believe that the collision between them leads to the formation of another type of galaxy, the elliptical — a process that takes hundreds of millions of years to complete.

Including the Arp system 98 reveals a bit of the future of our own galaxy with its neighbor Andromeda, who are on a collision course. In a few billion years, their encounter will form the Androlactic elliptical galaxy.

Source: Sci-News