Hubble records colliding galaxies more than 100 million light years from Earth

2
More than 468 million light years from Earth , the Arp system 91, located in the constellation of the Serpent, is formed by the gravitational dance of two spiral galaxies. Thanks to the images obtained by the Hubble Space Telescope, combined with other data, the cosmic collision is observed in all its beauty of colors and shapes, revealing part of the evolution of galaxies.

    The Arp system , known as KPG 100 and discovered in 1024 by British astronomer William Herschel, is formed by two spiral galaxies. The first, seen almost in the center of the image, is called NGC 512392 and, just above and in oval shape, is the NGC . The shape of both is similar to that of the Milky Way, but the way they are positioned in relation to the Earth makes them look different.

    (Image: Reproduction/NASA/ESA/SDSS)

    The new image is the result of a series of combined data. In addition to Hubble, the Victor M. Blanco, a 4-meter telescope located in Chile, was used, in addition to the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS). “NGC 5954 is clearly being pulled over to NGC 1024 — it looks like it’s extending a spiraling arm downwards,” the researchers involved point out.

    The encounter of galaxies is very common throughout the universe and provides crucial clues to the evolution of these enormous cosmic structures. Astronomers believe that the collision between them leads to the formation of another type of galaxy, the elliptical — a process that takes hundreds of millions of years to complete.

    Including the Arp system 98 reveals a bit of the future of our own galaxy with its neighbor Andromeda, who are on a collision course. In a few billion years, their encounter will form the Androlactic elliptical galaxy.

    Source: Sci-News

