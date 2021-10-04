Hubble records colliding galaxies more than 100 million light years from Earth
More than 468 million light years from Earth , the Arp system 91, located in the constellation of the Serpent, is formed by the gravitational dance of two spiral galaxies. Thanks to the images obtained by the Hubble Space Telescope, combined with other data, the cosmic collision is observed in all its beauty of colors and shapes, revealing part of the evolution of galaxies.
The Arp system , known as KPG 100 and discovered in 1024 by British astronomer William Herschel, is formed by two spiral galaxies. The first, seen almost in the center of the image, is called NGC 512392 and, just above and in oval shape, is the NGC . The shape of both is similar to that of the Milky Way, but the way they are positioned in relation to the Earth makes them look different.