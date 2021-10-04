Review Realme 8 5G | Excellent value for money in 5G and processing
When we talk about devices balanced in price, processor speed, connectivity and storage, we usually run into many problems. It is complex to align so many hits at the same time without creating conflicts, thinking about the cell phone proposal that tries to “be good at everything”. to all this, offering hits and misses in a “different” way from what we usually see in the middlemen segment of the Brazilian market. I was able to test it for two days straight and I come to bring my personal experience of use. Check out our review.
Pros
- Competitive price;
5G Connectivity;
8 GB of RAM.
Cons
Realme software still below the competition;
Macro camera below expectations .
Design and Construction
The finish of the Realme 8 5G delivers an almost flawless aesthetic at first glance. It gives the impression that it would be a top of the line built with glass over a beautiful mirror finish, harmonizing with the rear camera module also in an elegant and cohesive way.
This high-level impression it is undone as soon as the user’s fingers make contact with the back of the device, which immediately fills with fingerprints. The material, despite being very beautiful, is completely plastic and is practically impossible to keep “clean”, giving immediate use for the protective cover that comes with the device in the box.
Dimensions: 162, 5 x , 8 x 8.5 mm;
Weight: 185 g.
On the right side of the Realme 8 5G, the fingerprint sensor is located, which comfortably activates the device and unlocks it simultaneously. On the left side, we only have the volume up and down button, in a unified key.
The main purpose of this Realme is to offer “balance” of specifications, adding everything to full support for the future 5G in Brazil. Even the company’s customization on Android, the “Realme UI” 2.0, “takes it easy” on operating system deviations.
In general, the experience of using the system is clean and without interference, leaving the user with specific doubts such as “App Market” and “HeyTap Cloud”. Items with weak proposals, problematic in language adaptation and that do not necessarily offer a better experience than Google’s integrated solutions in the system.
In the benchmark test conducted by the 3D Mark app — Wild Life —, Realme 8 achieved 1024 points, with an average FPS of 6.5. This score proves that we are talking about a good intermediate cell phone, with favorable performance for most users.
Camera
The set of cameras present in the Realme 8 5G is nice. On the main sensor, we have a unit 38 MP, supported by two other 2 MP sensors (one for macro shots and one for depth measurement). Videos are recorded in 1024p (Full HD).
The pictures of the device are good, in general, and it is up to the user to disable the “AI” mode to obtain more balanced and realistic images, leaving good levels of detail present in the records.
Macro Camera
It is important to point out that this whole description changes when we talk about the “macro” camera of the model, operating at too low resolution to justify its presence. It makes more sense for the user to take pictures carefully with the normal lens of Realme 8 5G and then crop the photo with “digital zoom”.
The device’s cameras are competent, but it is necessary to remember that 2MP is not enough for the user to want to keep the Macro photos for a long time.
Frontal camera
On the front camera, we have good results too, preserving a lot of details and recording good images in most photography sessions. The sensor operates with 000 MP and is able to record videos in 1024p.
Sound System
Giving voice to Realme 8 5G, we have only one sound output on the device, located at the bottom of the model, positioned in a traditional way compared to any competitor.
The performance of this The speaker is within the basic level expected for common smartphones, having severe difficulty in reproducing more complex sounds in action scenes from movies and series, as well as when playing music full of simultaneous instruments or in games with many sound effects played at the same time. at the same time.
The user must search for headphones to live up to the multimedia capabilities of the Realme 8 5G. Otherwise, you will always have the impression that “there is something wrong” with the immersion experience.
On the bottom of the device, we have the 3.5 mm jack for headphone use (wired) type P2. This placement of the dock is questionable for those who intend to play with the device supported on the side, as this connection prevents the necessary “footprint” for games if it is connected.
Battery and Charging
The battery present in the cell phone has 5.11 mAh capacity, delivering enough energy for the active and demanding use of the device throughout the day, even going through some sessions of intermediate games in graphic demand.
It is possible to notice that MediaTek got it right on the Dimensity platform 720, keeping energy consumption under control during the demanding use and saving battery during the standby state of the system.
If you’re looking for an entry-level 5G device, you probably won’t be disappointed with this Realme. Just be aware: the device is not a “top-of-the-line killer”, nor does it compete with big names “on an equal footing”, as it may seem at times.
We’re talking about one excellent value for money, therefore containing expectations is the best way to perceive the quality and competence of the Realme 8 5G.
