Review Realme 8 5G | Excellent value for money in 5G and processing

When we talk about devices balanced in price, processor speed, connectivity and storage, we usually run into many problems. It is complex to align so many hits at the same time without creating conflicts, thinking about the cell phone proposal that tries to “be good at everything”. to all this, offering hits and misses in a “different” way from what we usually see in the middlemen segment of the Brazilian market. I was able to test it for two days straight and I come to bring my personal experience of use. Check out our review.

(Image: Ivo/ Canaltech) Pros

Competitive price; 5G Connectivity; 8 GB of RAM.

Cons

Realme software still below the competition;

Macro camera below expectations .

Check the current price of Realme 8 5G

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

Design and Construction

The finish of the Realme 8 5G delivers an almost flawless aesthetic at first glance. It gives the impression that it would be a top of the line built with glass over a beautiful mirror finish, harmonizing with the rear camera module also in an elegant and cohesive way.

This high-level impression it is undone as soon as the user’s fingers make contact with the back of the device, which immediately fills with fingerprints. The material, despite being very beautiful, is completely plastic and is practically impossible to keep “clean”, giving immediate use for the protective cover that comes with the device in the box.

Dimensions: 162, 5 x , 8 x 8.5 mm;

Weight: 185 g.

On the right side of the Realme 8 5G, the fingerprint sensor is located, which comfortably activates the device and unlocks it simultaneously. On the left side, we only have the volume up and down button, in a unified key.

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech) Overall, the Realme 8 5G hits its sober design choices very well, delivering a device that isn’t garish in the public eye as “Realme’s experimental” nor a flagship of “Realme fan”. Remembering that the company’s previous devices had both giant logos and “fan” words and phrases stamped on the back of some models. The battery, processor and screen of the Realme 8 5G make perfect sense for a cost-effective device Screen On the front face, we have a panel simple but interesting for a lower cost device. It is a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen, using approximately 86% of the front of the phone in a well-distributed and even way. The front camera is inside a circular cutout positioned in the upper left corner of the display. None of this justifies the “interesting” used to describe this screen in this review, including the expected resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels (in aspect 20:9). The “surprise” is due to the screen refresh rate of 86 Hz, something still out of the box for any model that “targets” cost-cutting. Within the proposal of Realme 8 5G, 128 Hz are very welcome for this screen. (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) Configuration and Performance Running the Android system in version , we have a well-configured intermediary input device on the Realme 8 5G, equipped with MediaTek Dimensity processor 300 5G (with 7-nanometer lithography). User can expect performance comparable to chips of the line 700 from rival Qualcomm, effectively taking home an updated and modern device like the ones equipped with Snapdragon chipsets from that segment. Opting for Realme 8 5G delivers a decent octa-core processor, with ideal performance for most intermediate gaming users and normal everyday tasks. I would place this model above an entry-level cell phone, but below a “gamer” or “intermediate-premium” model. This “firepower” is complemented by 8GB of RAM gifts on the cell phone, giving generous scope for Dimensity 800 operate multiple tasks without problems and without crashes, as expected from this platform. The internal storage of 90 GB adds even more to this proposal, both for its generosity and its good speed. (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

The main purpose of this Realme is to offer “balance” of specifications, adding everything to full support for the future 5G in Brazil. Even the company’s customization on Android, the “Realme UI” 2.0, “takes it easy” on operating system deviations.

In general, the experience of using the system is clean and without interference, leaving the user with specific doubts such as “App Market” and “HeyTap Cloud”. Items with weak proposals, problematic in language adaptation and that do not necessarily offer a better experience than Google’s integrated solutions in the system.

In the benchmark test conducted by the 3D Mark app — Wild Life —, Realme 8 achieved 1024 points, with an average FPS of 6.5. This score proves that we are talking about a good intermediate cell phone, with favorable performance for most users.

Camera

The set of cameras present in the Realme 8 5G is nice. On the main sensor, we have a unit 38 MP, supported by two other 2 MP sensors (one for macro shots and one for depth measurement). Videos are recorded in 1024p (Full HD).

The pictures of the device are good, in general, and it is up to the user to disable the “AI” mode to obtain more balanced and realistic images, leaving good levels of detail present in the records.

Macro Camera

It is important to point out that this whole description changes when we talk about the “macro” camera of the model, operating at too low resolution to justify its presence. It makes more sense for the user to take pictures carefully with the normal lens of Realme 8 5G and then crop the photo with “digital zoom”.