new-eternos-teaser-highlights-characters-and-brings-more-scenes-from-the-villain-kro

The big highlight here is the quick fight between Ikaris (Richard Madden) against a Deviant, with the right to lightning coming out of the eyes and everything else, highlighting that the hero must be the Marvel Film Universe (MCU) version of Superman. So much so that there’s a little joke about it in the teaser, with Phastos’ son (Brian Tyree Henry) saying he saw the character with his cover on TV.

The video also features a quick appearance of Gilgamesh (Ma Dong-Seok) in action, using a kind of energy glove to face off an enemy. This half mystical and half technological component is also seen in the form of the spear and shield wielded by Thena (Angelina Jolie) at the beginning of the teaser.

So, what are these 30 seconds ago is to give a brief overview of who’s who in Eternals, mainly situating the skills of some of the protagonists. Some of them still follow a huge unknown, like Sersi (Gemma Chan) and the Black Knight himself (Kit Harington), but we already know enough to be interested in the plot that Marvel is promising for the long.

The big doubt really must be up to the villains. So far, everything that has been presented suggests that the threat must revolve around the Deviants, with Kro being the great personification of this evil. Voiced by actor Dan Stevens, he is the leader of this alien race that threatens the Earth and is seen in the teaser arresting Thena. However, there are those who believe that he will not be the real villain and that another enemy must be revealed behind all this.

However, none of this has been presented in the material released so far. . Marvel has been very restrained in promoting Eternos, although the film is released in just a month, and always focusing on the threat of the Deviant. Of course, we might be surprised at some point — including an Eternal traitor — but there’s nothing concrete so far about it.

So, we’ll have to wait until the 4th November to see what’s on the way. Eternals takes place five years after the events of Avengers: Ultimatum and is one of Marvel’s main bets for its new phase of films—so much so that she brought in Oscar-winning director Chlóe Zhao to lead the adaptation.

