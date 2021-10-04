the-pros-and-cons-of-having-smart-lights-in-your-home

Philips Play Light Bar

Play Light Bar is a very interesting option, especially if we think about entertainment environments or even for content producers. This bar can be used behind TVs or any other place where the user wants to give a special touch to the lighting.

When installed on the TV, the lights are synchronized with what is being shown on the panel, replicating them. If you prefer, you can choose fixed colors, bringing a unique style to the room. They also sync with Spotify, switching between colors according to the beat of the music.

I must confess that I noticed a slight delay in switching colors when I used this mode. Nothing that was harmful to the experience, especially considering that this function is still beta until the time of publication of this article.

Lightstrip Plus tapes are designed for places where the user wants a personalized lighting, and, above all, discreet. They can be used in any environment, and it is necessary to apply them directly to the wall or furniture using the double-sided tape already pre-installed on the product.

As with all the other items in this kit, Lightstrip Plus is RGB and can be customized the way the user wants, besides the possibility of being connected to the HUB for more options.

There is also a one meter extender, if necessary increase the tape. It is very simple to install, just plugging one end to the other to join together as a single tape.

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Philips Motion Senser

This is definitely one of the products I liked the most in the whole kit. I know this may seem like an exaggeration, but Philips Motion Senser has very interesting features and very useful for everyday life in general.

This is not a common motion sensor, like most of the ones we find out there. In addition to detecting movement and turning on the lights in the place, it also allows you to customize the intensity of the light that will be used according to the period of the day.

The user will also be able to choose the time that the lights will be turned on after the sensor is activated, as well as additional settings, such as choosing from which floor height it should be activated, for example. This is so that your pet cannot trigger the sensor and turn on the lights at all times.

Philips Dimmer Switch

The Philips Dimmer Switch is smart and has very functional features for everyday use. What I liked the most about the dimmer and the presence sensor is the possibility of not having to drill through the wall to install the products.

Both have a double-sided adhesive on the back , just place them in the place that pleases you the most. In the dimmer control, the functions of turning the lights on and off (separately) are available, in addition to controlling the luminosity of the color of the lamps.