The pros and cons of having smart lights in your home
Having a house with smart lights can be a great facilitator in everyday life. With the possibility of customizing colors, opening hours, activating them through personal assistants and many other facilities, they transform the environment where we live and spend a large part of our time.
I had to opportunity to test the Philips Hue complete kit recently launched in Brazil with several products: lamps, Play Bar, Dimmer and many other items that can help you make your home more connected.
But, after all, is it worth having smart lights in your home? I was able to test the complete kit for a week to help you answer all these questions.
Philips Products
Philips Starter Kit A66
The attempt with Google Assistant worked, with everything working correctly. It was possible to add the lights and controls without any problems, which leads us to believe that Alexa’s skill for Philips Hue is having problems to use.
Another issue that I disliked was most items are non-bivoltage, especially light bulbs. Although this kit is something designed to be installed for a long period, I think this extra feature wouldn’t hurt. Even more if we remember that there are many brands of smart lamps that have exactly the same functions as the Philips Hue and are always bivolt. It’s something that could certainly be revised.
Finally, the very high price to get the practicalities that the kit delivers can be a “go there” for many people. If we think that the starter kit (three lamps + hub) can be found on the market for approximately R$1.000, turns out not to be very attractive. Most competing lamps cost a maximum of R$ 100 when sold individually .
But we need to recognize that Philips is one of the few brands in Brazil that delivers a complete kit with many products aimed at this type of market, connected and smart homes. It’s an expensive brand, no doubt, but it manages to offer a vast ecosystem, rivaled only by Positivo.
