HQMix Trophy chooses honored artist and remote award date

The 33rd edition of the HQMix Trophy, one of the main awards for comics in Brazil, will take place on November 27th, remotely and transmitted through the social networks of Sesc (Social Service for Commerce) due to the COVID pandemic. The statuette’s theme, which annually honors an important character in national comics, has already been chosen. It will be the Misguided Witch, by Eva Furnari.

The character rose to fame in the comics of Folhinha, a children’s section of the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper, during the 1980s and 1990s. Eva also writes books and has won seven Jabuti awards. Artist Wilson Iguti is responsible for creating the statuette.

Comic artist Eva Furnari (Image: Disclosure/HQMix Trophy)

Eva Furnari was born in Rome in 1948 and came to Brazil as a child. She graduated in Architecture and Urbanism from USP (University of São Paulo) and was an art professor at the Lasar Segall Museum from 1974 to 1979. She began her career as a writer and illustrator in 1980 and has published more than 70 books.

The stories of Bruxinha Atrapalhada appeared in the children’s supplements of Folha de S. Paulo and Estado de S. Paulo for four years. The character also became the subject of a theater play in 2011. Furnari’s books were also published outside Brazil: they came out in England, Turkey, China, Chile and Mexico.

The nominees in each category of the HQMix Trophy will be announced at the end of September and will be chosen in a national vote by more than 2,000 comic book professionals. For more information, visit the event website or your social networks (Facebook and Instagram).

