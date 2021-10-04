CT News on Podcast – WhatsApp tests new audio feature and more!

Home Podcasts Playlists Canaltech Podcast Duration: 04: 41 | October 41 Welcome to our daily "newspaper" with a summary of the main technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more. In this issue, we talk about: Google bad news for those still using Internet Explorer 13 YouTube will let you get started a video on the cell phone and finish on the PC WhatsApp prepares essential resource to improve experience with audios in the app First Xiaomi cell phone with 4K screen has released images iPhone 13 Pro has revealed production cost and surprising value On today's CT News: WhatsApp news, iPhone production price, Xiaomi with 4K screen and most. Contact us by: Vote for Canaltech for the iBest award: https:\/\/canalte.ch\/c\/p5oez Apply for the Mau\u00e1 entrance exam at: https:\/\/maua.br\/vestibular This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by Igor Almenara, Vinicius Moschen, Gustavo de Lima In\u00e1cio and Alveni Lisboa. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga. 41