CT News on Podcast – WhatsApp tests new audio feature and more!

Duration: 04:41 | October 4

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with a summary of the main technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Google bad news for those still using Internet Explorer 13

  • YouTube will let you get started a video on the cell phone and finish on the PC
  • WhatsApp prepares essential resource to improve experience with audios in the app
  • First Xiaomi cell phone with 4K screen has released images
  • iPhone 13 Pro has revealed production cost and surprising value

    • On today’s CT News: WhatsApp news, iPhone production price, Xiaomi with 4K screen and most.

    Contact us by:

    Vote for Canaltech for the iBest award: https://canalte.ch/c/p5oez

    Apply for the Mauá entrance exam at: https://maua.br/vestibular

    This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by Igor Almenara, Vinicius Moschen, Gustavo de Lima Inácio and Alveni Lisboa. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga.

