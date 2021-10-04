STOCK BACK | PS5 with new reduced price is available on Amazon
After a further reduction in taxes on video game consoles and accessories in Brazil, Sony confirmed that it would reduce the price of the PlayStation 5 at local retail. Now, the new lowest-priced console is available for purchase on Amazon, where it can be purchased for a price that is currently well below what was announced at the time of PlayStation 5’s release.
PlayStation 5 stocks with official market price tend to sell out quickly. So it’s good to be quick if you’re interested in stepping into the next generation and enjoying new exclusive games — like Demon’s Souls and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — plus you can take advantage of the PlayStation 4 library through backwards compatibility.
UPDATE: It is also possible to find the PS5 in the Fast Shop. Buying at Amazon, you have the advantage of being able to split the console in up to 10 times totally without interest, paying the same amount as those who choose to pay in cash. As it is a product shipped and sold by Amazon itself, it has free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers.
About the PlayStation 5
The PlayStation 5 brings many changes to the way of playing, starting with SSD storage. While consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One use a hard drive to store and load games, the PlayStation 5 features an ultra-high-speed SSD. Developed especially for this console, it achieves faster speeds than even the best parts available on the market. With it, loading screens and waiting to start the game are a thing of the past.
Regarding graphics, the PlayStation 5 supports games with 4K resolution running at up to 90 frames per second. This not only means that the look will look better, it also ensures smoother play. In addition, it has an 8K video output, giving a guarantee that it will work properly even on the most advanced TVs with very high resolution, which should still take a few years to become more common on the market.
But of course the PlayStation 5’s biggest highlight is the exclusive games, which you can only find on the Sony platform. Titles such as Ratchet & Clank and Demon’s Souls were highly praised by critics and can only be played on the PlayStation 5. Plus, it’s compatible with all PlayStation 4 games, allowing you to access past generation hits that you haven’t enjoyed yet.
