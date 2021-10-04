STOCK BACK | PS5 with new reduced price is available on Amazon

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

After a further reduction in taxes on video game consoles and accessories in Brazil, Sony confirmed that it would reduce the price of the PlayStation 5 at local retail. Now, the new lowest-priced console is available for purchase on Amazon, where it can be purchased for a price that is currently well below what was announced at the time of PlayStation 5’s release.

PlayStation 5 stocks with official market price tend to sell out quickly. So it’s good to be quick if you’re interested in stepping into the next generation and enjoying new exclusive games — like Demon’s Souls and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — plus you can take advantage of the PlayStation 4 library through backwards compatibility.

UPDATE: It is also possible to find the PS5 in the Fast Shop. Buying at Amazon, you have the advantage of being able to split the console in up to 10 times totally without interest, paying the same amount as those who choose to pay in cash. As it is a product shipped and sold by Amazon itself, it has free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers.

