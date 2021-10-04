The Umbrella Academy | Season 3 is confirmed for 2022; see the teaser

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
1
the-umbrella-academy-|-season-3-is-confirmed-for-2022;-see-the-teaser

It’s been over a year without new episodes of The Umbrella Academy, a Netflix series adapted from the comic book of the same name , even though the third season has been confirmed a long time ago. Fortunately, last week, the streaming platform released some information about the release to make us even more excited about the debut.

  • The Umbrella Academy | The 19 best tracks from the 2nd season soundtrack

    • The Umbrella Academy | Season 3 has episode titles revealed

  • Review | Umbrella Academy hits the fun building of imperfect heroes. Netflix released a teaser on the show’s official Twitter account, revealing that the new season premieres in 2022. In another tweet, we also found out that the third part will be in line with the comic book story, focusing on the Hotel Oblivion.

    season 3 of the umbrella academy will officially cover 3 of the graphic novels it’s based on, featuring hotel oblivion. 🪶☂️

    — the umbrella academy ☂︎ season 3 updates (@umbrellaacademy) October 1, 2022

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

  • Movies, Series, Music, Books and Magazines and even free shipping on Amazon for R$ 9,30 per month, with free trial by days. What are you waiting for?

    • The third season of The Umbrella Academy

    should start right where season two left off, when the characters discover they’ve altered the timeline after saving the world. In this new universe, we see that Sir Reginald (Colm Feore) is still alive and leading the Sparrow Academy, who are completely different children.

    As well as countless movies and series, the recordings of the plot were postponed due to the covid pandemic-19, but in August of this year production came to an end. According to the cast, the third season is even better than the two previous ones.

    Netflix did not reveal, however, in which day or month the release of the third season of The Umbrella Academy, just confirming it to 2022. In the meantime, you can marathon both seasons on the streaming platform.

    Source: CBR

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 2022 2022

    2022 2022 2022

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Cash, Debit, Credit, Pix: what are the advantages of each for business?

    Cash, Debit, Credit, Pix: what are the advantages of each for business?

    September 17, 2021
    Photo of After the death of a child with the Nipah virus, India prepares for a possible outbreak

    After the death of a child with the Nipah virus, India prepares for a possible outbreak

    September 15, 2021
    Photo of Apple Fitness+ gains more modalities and will be launched in Brazil

    Apple Fitness+ gains more modalities and will be launched in Brazil

    September 14, 2021
    Photo of James Anderson Retirement: James Anderson Might Just Retire At The End Of Old Trafford Test Feels Steve Harmison

    James Anderson Retirement: James Anderson Might Just Retire At The End Of Old Trafford Test Feels Steve Harmison

    August 30, 2021
    Back to top button