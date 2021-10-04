The Umbrella Academy | Season 3 is confirmed for 2022; see the teaser

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

season 3 of the umbrella academy will officially cover 3 of the graphic novels it’s based on, featuring hotel oblivion. 🪶☂️

It’s been over a year without new episodes of The Umbrella Academy , a Netflix series adapted from the comic book of the same name , even though the third season has been confirmed a long time ago. Fortunately, last week, the streaming platform released some information about the release to make us even more excited about the debut.

The third season of The Umbrella Academy

should start right where season two left off, when the characters discover they’ve altered the timeline after saving the world. In this new universe, we see that Sir Reginald (Colm Feore) is still alive and leading the Sparrow Academy, who are completely different children.

As well as countless movies and series, the recordings of the plot were postponed due to the covid pandemic-19, but in August of this year production came to an end. According to the cast, the third season is even better than the two previous ones.

Netflix did not reveal, however, in which day or month the release of the third season of The Umbrella Academy, just confirming it to 2022. In the meantime, you can marathon both seasons on the streaming platform.

Source: CBR