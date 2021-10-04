video-shows-iphone-se-3-with-front-camera-hole-and-straight-sides

After the launch of the new generation of iPhones, attention turns to a possible updated version of the iPhone SE. A video released on the ConceptsiPhone channel shows how the look of the next device can be, with several changes in the construction of the device. Apple Watch Series 7 gains official start date for sales

Apple prevented Motorola from popularizing fingerprint sensor on cell phones Siri complete years: learn about the history and evolution of the Apple Assistant

The phone could feature a very different front design, with the end of the thick edges at the bottom and top, and the screen that extends almost to the sides. In this version, the notch would be dropped and replaced by a hole in the screen for the selfie camera. Therefore, the Touch ID could be integrated into the on/off button, even without the implementation of the fingerprint sensor below the screen.

On the sides, the iPhone SE 3 could have a straighter design, in line with the iPhone line 12. According to the footage in the video, they would have a different color from the back, with possible metal construction. The volume controls would be on the left side, as well as the lock for do not disturb mode and the SIM card tray. The command to turn on the device is located on the other side.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!