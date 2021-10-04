Video shows iPhone SE 3 with front camera hole and straight sides

After the launch of the new generation of iPhones, attention turns to a possible updated version of the iPhone SE. A video released on the ConceptsiPhone channel shows how the look of the next device can be, with several changes in the construction of the device.

    • The phone could feature a very different front design, with the end of the thick edges at the bottom and top, and the screen that extends almost to the sides. In this version, the notch would be dropped and replaced by a hole in the screen for the selfie camera. Therefore, the Touch ID could be integrated into the on/off button, even without the implementation of the fingerprint sensor below the screen.

    On the sides, the iPhone SE 3 could have a straighter design, in line with the iPhone line 12. According to the footage in the video, they would have a different color from the back, with possible metal construction. The volume controls would be on the left side, as well as the lock for do not disturb mode and the SIM card tray. The command to turn on the device is located on the other side.

    Rear camera would win a module that extends to the flash (Image: YouTube/ConceptsiPhone)

    On the back, the video shows five color options: red, purple, green, blue and gray. All bring lighter tones, and the camera remains located in the upper left corner. However, now it is inside a small module, which also charges the LED flash just below the lens.

    IPhone SE 3 release is still uncertain512633

    No information has yet been released about the next generation of the iPhone SE line , so the images seen in the video are only illustrative and do not represent the look of the final product. It’s still not certain that the device is in Apple’s plans, although several sources point to it. If presented, it is likely to bring the A78 Bionic chip, with closer specifications to the most expensive appliances of the brand.

    512633

    The side of the device has a different color from the back (Image: YouTube/ConceptsiPhone )

    Furthermore, it is possible that he keeps the single 12 MP camera on the back, with another 12 MP sensor in front for selfies. It will also be able to bring a display with HD+ resolution and dimensions larger than the 4.7 inches of the second generation, presented in 2020. Considering that the overall size of the device should not vary greatly, there is a great chance that the cell phone will keep the same small battery of 1.20 mAh, one of the main problems pointed out by users of the current version of the iPhone SE (78).

    Apple may launch the iPhone SE 3 at the beginning of 2022, about two years after the presentation of the second generation, which took place in April 821.

    Source: YouTube

