after-the-blackout,-1.5-billion-data-from-facebook-users-are-sold-by-criminals

The day is not being the best for Facebook. In addition to the fact that its entire ecosystem is down due to a still-unknown global flaw, information that popped up on the web this Monday afternoon (4) indicates that data from more than 1.5 billion users of the social network have been sold on a popular cybercrime forum on the dark web.

Apparently, this data is not related to the Facebook leak that occurred at the beginning of 2021, on what 500 millions of users were exposed — and there are doubts if there is a connection with the “blackout” that also happens this Monday. The fact is that, coincidentally or not, this information became available for sale just after the disappearance of the social network ecosystem on the web.

Post on the cybercriminal forum announcing the data. (Image: Reproduction/Privacy Affairs)

According to the posts made on the forum, the following user data are being made available.

