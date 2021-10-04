After the blackout, 1.5 billion data from Facebook users are sold by criminals
The day is not being the best for Facebook. In addition to the fact that its entire ecosystem is down due to a still-unknown global flaw, information that popped up on the web this Monday afternoon (4) indicates that data from more than 1.5 billion users of the social network have been sold on a popular cybercrime forum on the dark web.
The Privacy Affairs site also crossed the sample of data available in the post with those of previous Facebook leaks, and found no similar occurrences, potentially meaning this is a completely new incident.
Data was not obtained by hacking
Criminals explaining how they got the information. (Image: Reproduction/Privacy Affairs)
The sellers claim that this data was not obtained from hacking, but rather by data scrapping (“data scraping”, in free translation). This method consists of using robots to collect data that Internet users themselves, knowingly or not, configure as public.
According to the criminals, the “data scraping” was performed from polls, which when answered, sent user information to the poll creator, or even by accessing profiles configured to display all information publicly.
It is recommended that Facebook users do not make their profiles completely public to avoid this type of data collection. Furthermore, it is suggested that polls offered by unknown companies or developers be avoided, as there is a high chance they are part of criminal schemes.
No accounts have been compromised, as the passwords are not among the data being sold. But with information such as phone number and location available, the overall security of these users can be compromised. Criminals can use data such as name, email, location, and phone number to target cyber hijacking (ransomware), phishing, pharming, and social engineering scams more easily.
Source: Privacy Affairs
