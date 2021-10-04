digital-kidnapping-reaches-data-processor-in-the-agrarian-and-industrial-sector

In yet another example of a digital hijacking attack that brings fear to the infrastructure sectors, Sandhills Global systems start the week coming back online after days of downtime due to a type. The data processing company is responsible for publications, auction platforms, e-commerce and technology services serving the transportation, agriculture, industrial and heavy machinery sectors, primarily in the United States.

All the company’s systems went offline last Thursday (), with the problem reaching since the targeted publications from segment news to buying, selling, analytics and data tracking technologies. According to international press reports, even corporate phones have gone down, with some of the pages belonging to Sandhills displaying server-related error messages, an indication that the attack has hit the conglomerate’s core infrastructure.

In an official statement sent to the American press, Sandhills confirms that it suffered an attack and also the shutdown of the servers “to protect the data”. The company says it is continuing to investigate the causes of the incident, but claims that details of users and partners of its platforms would not have been compromised as part of the attack; the statement also does not go into details about those responsible.