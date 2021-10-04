Digital kidnapping reaches data processor in the agrarian and industrial sector
In yet another example of a digital hijacking attack that brings fear to the infrastructure sectors, Sandhills Global systems start the week coming back online after days of downtime due to a type. The data processing company is responsible for publications, auction platforms, e-commerce and technology services serving the transportation, agriculture, industrial and heavy machinery sectors, primarily in the United States.
All the company’s systems went offline last Thursday (), with the problem reaching since the targeted publications from segment news to buying, selling, analytics and data tracking technologies. According to international press reports, even corporate phones have gone down, with some of the pages belonging to Sandhills displaying server-related error messages, an indication that the attack has hit the conglomerate’s core infrastructure.
In an official statement sent to the American press, Sandhills confirms that it suffered an attack and also the shutdown of the servers “to protect the data”. The company says it is continuing to investigate the causes of the incident, but claims that details of users and partners of its platforms would not have been compromised as part of the attack; the statement also does not go into details about those responsible.
By the time this report is written, Sandhills systems already seem to be working again, albeit with some slowness or flickers. As a result, auctions and sales of machinery that were scheduled for this week have been canceled or postponed, until all systems work properly again. ALL ONLINE AUCTIONS POSTPONED!! We will keep you updated as we receive information from Sandhills Global. Thank you for your patience! Ruhter Auction pic.twitter.com/EoLlhNACnu — Ruhter Auction&Rlty (@RuhterAuction) October 4, 2021 2021 According to information from the Bleeping Computer website, the Conti ransomware gang was behind the attack of ransomware. The coup allegedly occurred on Thursday morning, with Sandhills experts disabling all systems as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the pest; for now, there is no information about the data leak or the extent to which the incident actually succeeded, with the unavailability of systems being a strong indication of this. Commonly cited as a threat constant when it comes to ransomware, the gang has been responsible for some of the top ransomware scams in recent years, ranging from government organizations to large multinationals. Among the prominent targets are the government of Ireland and also the American city of Tulsa, as well as the Japanese electronics manufacturer JVC Kenwood. Source: Bleeping Computer, Journal Star
By the time this report is written, Sandhills systems already seem to be working again, albeit with some slowness or flickers. As a result, auctions and sales of machinery that were scheduled for this week have been canceled or postponed, until all systems work properly again.
According to information from the Bleeping Computer website, the Conti ransomware gang was behind the attack of ransomware. The coup allegedly occurred on Thursday morning, with Sandhills experts disabling all systems as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the pest; for now, there is no information about the data leak or the extent to which the incident actually succeeded, with the unavailability of systems being a strong indication of this.
Commonly cited as a threat constant when it comes to ransomware, the gang has been responsible for some of the top ransomware scams in recent years, ranging from government organizations to large multinationals. Among the prominent targets are the government of Ireland and also the American city of Tulsa, as well as the Japanese electronics manufacturer JVC Kenwood.
Source: Bleeping Computer, Journal Star
