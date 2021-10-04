these-beautiful-photos-of-earth-from-space-were-taken-with-an-iphone

In September, SpaceX launched the Inspiration4 mission, which took four space tourists to spend a few days in Earth orbit. In addition to conducting experiments and collecting data on the effects of space flight on the human body, the crew also took the opportunity to make some beautiful records of Earth through the glass dome installed on the Crew Dragon spacecraft — and some of them came not from camera lenses, it’s an iPhone camera.

The mission included Jared Isaacman, billionaire who conceived the mission, as well as geoscience professor Sian Proctor, physician Hayley Arceneaux and engineer Chris Sembroski . They had dedicated photographic equipment on board to take photos of Earth and space, but some tweets posted by Isaacman, with photos taken with an iPhone, show that Apple’s cell phone made records that left nothing to be desired. In one of them, Isaacman highlighted the ship’s nose, which appears in the left corner of the image.

Amazing that an iPhone can take a shot like this. I really love the nosecone in the picture. pic.twitter.com/sz1UVx3pUE

— Jared Isaacman (@rookisaacman) October 3, 2021

In another, he published a video with a puppet of a xenomorph, an alien race from the movies Alien, which appears floating around the ship while Earth appears at the bottom of the footage. Isaacman didn’t release which iPhone model he was using, but since Apple’s new smartphone lineup event took place just a day before the mission’s launch, he would hardly be using an iPhone 13, the new smartphone from Apple, which has received significant improvements to the camera.

Cool video from 🐉 cupola w/ xenomorph. In hindsight, it wasn’t worth the trouble of repacking the alien and probably took away from the video… but the view is pretty incredible and my kids will like the 👽