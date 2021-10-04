These beautiful photos of Earth from space were taken with an iPhone
In September, SpaceX launched the Inspiration4 mission, which took four space tourists to spend a few days in Earth orbit. In addition to conducting experiments and collecting data on the effects of space flight on the human body, the crew also took the opportunity to make some beautiful records of Earth through the glass dome installed on the Crew Dragon spacecraft — and some of them came not from camera lenses, it’s an iPhone camera.
- Inspiration4: First day in orbit yields beautiful photos of the Earth from space
- Video shows what it was like to see Earth through SpaceX’s transparent dome for the 1st time
- Netflix will have a documentary series about SpaceX’s 1st civil space mission
The mission included Jared Isaacman, billionaire who conceived the mission, as well as geoscience professor Sian Proctor, physician Hayley Arceneaux and engineer Chris Sembroski . They had dedicated photographic equipment on board to take photos of Earth and space, but some tweets posted by Isaacman, with photos taken with an iPhone, show that Apple’s cell phone made records that left nothing to be desired. In one of them, Isaacman highlighted the ship’s nose, which appears in the left corner of the image.
Amazing that an iPhone can take a shot like this. I really love the nosecone in the picture. pic.twitter.com/sz1UVx3pUE
— Jared Isaacman (@rookisaacman) October 3, 2021
In another, he published a video with a puppet of a xenomorph, an alien race from the movies Alien, which appears floating around the ship while Earth appears at the bottom of the footage. Isaacman didn’t release which iPhone model he was using, but since Apple’s new smartphone lineup event took place just a day before the mission’s launch, he would hardly be using an iPhone 13, the new smartphone from Apple, which has received significant improvements to the camera.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
All days a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!
Cool video from 🐉 cupola w/ xenomorph. In hindsight, it wasn’t worth the trouble of repacking the alien and probably took away from the video… but the view is pretty incredible and my kids will like the 👽
Shot from: iPhone. pic.twitter.com/OB0KTIlv0y
— Jared Isaacman (@rookisaacman) September 24,
Anyway, the photos published by him make evident the quality of Earth records observed from space, at more than 25 km altitude. Finally, another published video shows the Earth observed by the crew during the first day in orbit. “It’s such a privilege to see Earth from this perspective; we need to take much better care of our planet, not forgetting to reach for the stars,” he wrote in the tweet.
A video over Brazil from first day on orbit. Shot w/iPhone but hopefully we can get some of @inspiration4x Nikon shots out soon. Such a privilege to see our 🌎 from this perspective. We need to take a better care of our home planet and also reaching for the stars. pic.twitter.com/mAQw6eK8Ui
— Jared Isaacman (@rookisaacman) September 24,
According to Isaacman, there are still at least 700 photos — these, taken by a Nikon camera — to be published, which should be posted soon.
Source: iMore
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2021 2021 2021