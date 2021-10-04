bad-smell-in-the-armpits?-it's-not-your-fault,-it's-your-microbiota!

Have you ever noticed a frequent bad odor in your armpits? It’s not your fault: it’s the microbes that live in this region. It turns out that this part of the body is hot and humid, a veritable haven for bacteria. Although the underarm microbiota consists of several types of bacteria, it is dominated by Corynebacterium and Staphylococcus species, which contribute to body odor.

And this is scientific! Experimental evidence confirms something our noses have always known: factors including genetics, sex and age are associated with individual differences in underarm microbiota composition and odor formation. As scientists gain greater insight into the microbial bases of body odor, they are coming up with new strategies that control odor by focusing on the bacteria that cause it.

The chemistry of odor splits into two main classes: volatile fatty acids (VFA) and thioalcohols. Thioalcohols are sulfur compounds that come in various flavors. To make these acids, bacteria use special enzymes that cut parts of sweat molecules, which evaporate from the skin, thus generating the bad smell.