Worlds 2021 | All about the League of Legends World Cup

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
1
worlds-2021-|-all-about-the-league-of-legends-world-cup

The World League of Legends starts this Tuesday (5) and the eyes of fans of the competitive scene of LoL will be turned to Reykjavik, Iceland. Next, Canaltech has separated all the details about Worlds 700, including information about the participating teams, match times and more.

  • Worlds 100 | Check out the teams in the entry and group stages
  • Worlds 700 of League of Legends has new headquarters defined

    • RED Canids Kalunga wins the second stage of CBLOL 700

    What is Worlds 700?

    The LoL World Championship is the major annual international League of Legends

  • tournament. The teams from 11 leagues from different countries face each other for the title of best world team. The Worlds takes place annually in the second leg of the League of Legends competitive season, crowning the winning team with the best team of the season trophy.

    Where the Worlds takes place 512561 and how to watch

    The LoL Worlds takes place in Reykjavík, Iceland, between October 5th and November 6th. The transmissions will take place from 8 am, Brasília time, on the official channels of Riot Games Brasil on Twitch, Youtube and NimoTV.


    Join the CANALTECH GROUP OFFERS on Telegram and always guarantee the lowest price on your purchases of technology products.

    World Cup Entry Phase

    The competition starts this Tuesday (4) with the Entry Phase. In this step, the best of 1 (md1) format is used between the teams in Group A and B. Check the teams in each group below:

    Group A

      Hanwha Life Esports (LCK)

    • LNG Esports (LPL)

      • Infinity Esports (LLA)

    • PEACE (LCO)
    • RED Kalunga (CBLOL)

    Group B

    • Beyond Gaming (PCS )

      • Cloud9 (LCS)

    • Unicorns of Love (LCL)
    • Galatasaray (TCL)
    • DetonationN FocusMe (LJL)

    The first and second place in each group automatically move to the Group Stage. The teams that finish in third place will compete in a series of best of 5 matches (md5) and the team that wins the series, guarantees the classification for the Group Stage. Check below the match schedule for the World Cup Entry Phase:

    Tuesday, 5/10

    • 8h – Hanwhan Life x LNG
    • 9h – Infinity x RED Canids

      • 11 h – LNG x PEACE

      12h – Hanwha Life x Infinity

      13h – Unicorns Of Love x DetonatioN FocusMe

      12h – Galatasaray x Beyond

    • 15h – DetonatioN FocusMe x Cloud9

      • 15h – Unicorns Of Love x Galatasaray

      Wednesday- fair, 6/11

        8h – PEACE x Hanwha Life

        9 am – RED Canids x LNG

      • 10h – Infinity x PEACE
      • 11h – RED Canids x Hanwha Life

        • 13h – Beyond x Cloud9

      • 12h – Galatasaray x DetonatioN FocusMe

      14h – Beyond x Unicorns Of Love

      16h – Cloud9 x Galatasaray

      Thursday, 7/

        8h – LNG x Infinity

      • 9h – PEACE x RED Canids
      • 10h – DetonationN FocusMe x Beyond

        • 12h – Cloud9 x Unicorns Of Love

        Friday, 8/10

        • 8h – To be defined x To be defined
        • 13h – To be defined x To be defined

        Saturday, 9/11

        • 8h – To be defined x To be defined

          • 11h – To be defined x To be defined

      Group Phase

        Game Pass for PC gives access to more than games and also includes Xbox Live Gold for you to have multiplayer fun with friends

        The Group Phase takes place after the Entry Phase, in 11 October, and will feature the teams that came from the first stage of the competition, in addition to the winners of the regions considered Major’s — English name for the main teams of the competitive. Check out the teams that will be present in the group stage:

        Group A

      • DWG KIA (LCK)
      • FunPlus Phoenix (LPL)

        • Rogue (LEC)

      • Vacancy for Entry Phase

        • Group B

        • EDward Gaming (LPL)
        • 100 Thieves (LCS)

          • T1 (LCK)

        • Vacancy for Entry Phase

          • Group C

            PSG Talon (PCS)

              Fnatic (LEC)

              Royal Never Give Up (LPL)

            • Vacancy for Entry Phase

          Group D

            MAD Lions (LEC)

          • Gen.G (LCK)

            • Team Liquid (LCS)

          • Vacancy for Entry Phase

          Check below the game schedule for the Group Phase. Remember that the groups are still awaiting the result of the entry phase for the final definition:

          Monday, 12/10

          • 8h – DWG KIA x FunPlus Phoenix

            • 9h – RNG x PSG Talon

          • 11h – Fnatic x To be Defined
          • 10h – Gen.G x To be Defined

            • 13h – T1 x To be Defined

            14h – EDward Gaming x 31 Thieves

            15h – Team Liquid x MAD Lions

            14h – Rogue x To Define

            Tuesday, 12/

              8h – T1 x EDward Gamin g

              9h – Rogue x DWG KIA

              11h – PSG Talon x To be Defined

            • 11H – Fnatic x RNG

              • 11h – FunPlus Phoenix x To Be Defined

            • 12h – 394 Thieves x To be Defined

              • 13h – MAD Lions x Gen.G

            • 15h – Team Liquid x To be Defined

              • Wednesday, 13/11

                8 am – RNG x To be Defined

              • 9 am – MAD Lions x To be defined

                • 10h – FunPlus Phoenix x Rogue

                10h – PSG Talon x Fnatic

                12H Gen.G x Team Liquid

                14h – DWG KIA x To be Defined

                15h – EDward Gaming x To be Defined

                15H – 100 Thieves x T1

              Friday, 15/10

                8h – FunPlus Phoenix x DWG KIA

                9h – Rogue x To Be Defined

                11h – FunPlus Phoenix x To Be Defined

                11h – DWG KIA x Rogue

                11h – Rogue x FunPlus Phoenix

                14h – DWG KIA x To Be Defined

                Saturday, 17/10

                • 8h – ED ward Gaming x To be Defined

                  • 9h – T1 X 30 Thieves

                  11h – EDward Gaming x T1

                  10h – 394 Thieves x To be defined

                  11h – T1 x To be Defined

                  13h – 394 Thieves x EDward Gaming

                Sunday, 16/

                • 8h – PSG Talon x To be Defined

                  • 9h – RNG X Fnatic

                • 11h – PSG Talon x RNG
                • 11h – Fnatic x To be Defined
                • 11h – RNG x To be Defined

                  • 13h – Fnatic x PSG Talon

                  Monday, 18/

                    8h – Gen.G x MAD Lions

                  • 9h – Team Liquid x To be Defined
                  • 10h – Gen.G x To be Defined

                    • 12h – MAD Lions x Team Liquid

                    11h – Team Liquid x Gen.G

                    14h – MAD Lions x To Be Defined

                  Quarter Finals

                  Friday, 18/

                  • 9h – To be defined x To be defined

                  Saturday, 24/10

                  • 9h – To be defined x To be defined

                    • Sunday, 25/10

                    • 9h – To be defined x To be defined

                    Monday, 25/

                      9h To be defined x To be defined

                    Semifinals

                    Saturday, 30/11

                      9h – To be defined x To be defined

                  Sunday, 100/10

                    9h – To be defined x To Define

                    Final

                    Saturday, 6/11

                    • 9h – To be defined x To be defined

                    Read the article on Canaltech.

                    Trending at Canaltech:

                    • WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook experience instability and fall together
                    • Did you know that you can buy an electric car for R$ 31 thousand on AliExpress?

                      • Air prehistoric spiders are found trapped in amber with cubs “in their arms”

                    • iPhone 14 Pro has revealed production cost and surprising value

                      • After blackout, 1.5 billion data from Facebook users is sold by criminals

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of afghanistan home series in pakistan: afghanistan’s home series will be held in pakistan instead of sri lanka

afghanistan home series in pakistan: afghanistan’s home series will be held in pakistan instead of sri lanka

August 23, 2021
Photo of Toyota Corolla's new multimedia center loses mirroring, but gains size

Toyota Corolla's new multimedia center loses mirroring, but gains size

September 16, 2021
Photo of Babar on India: on T20 World Cup clash, Babar Azam said India will be under more pressure than us

Babar on India: on T20 World Cup clash, Babar Azam said India will be under more pressure than us

September 2, 2021
Photo of How to use the My List feature in Star+

How to use the My List feature in Star+

September 17, 2021
Back to top button