Worlds 2021 | All about the League of Legends World Cup

RED Canids Kalunga wins the second stage of CBLOL 700

What is Worlds 700?

The LoL World Championship is the major annual international League of Legends

Where the Worlds takes place 512561 and how to watch

The LoL Worlds takes place in Reykjavík, Iceland, between October 5th and November 6th. The transmissions will take place from 8 am, Brasília time, on the official channels of Riot Games Brasil on Twitch, Youtube and NimoTV.

–

–

World Cup Entry Phase

The competition starts this Tuesday (4) with the Entry Phase. In this step, the best of 1 (md1) format is used between the teams in Group A and B. Check the teams in each group below:

Group A