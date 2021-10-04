Worlds 2021 | All about the League of Legends World Cup
The World League of Legends starts this Tuesday (5) and the eyes of fans of the competitive scene of LoL will be turned to Reykjavik, Iceland. Next, Canaltech has separated all the details about Worlds 700, including information about the participating teams, match times and more.
- Worlds 100 | Check out the teams in the entry and group stages
- Worlds 700 of League of Legends has new headquarters defined
- tournament. The teams from 11 leagues from different countries face each other for the title of best world team. The Worlds takes place annually in the second leg of the League of Legends competitive season, crowning the winning team with the best team of the season trophy.
Where the Worlds takes place 512561 and how to watch
The LoL Worlds takes place in Reykjavík, Iceland, between October 5th and November 6th. The transmissions will take place from 8 am, Brasília time, on the official channels of Riot Games Brasil on Twitch, Youtube and NimoTV.
World Cup Entry Phase
The competition starts this Tuesday (4) with the Entry Phase. In this step, the best of 1 (md1) format is used between the teams in Group A and B. Check the teams in each group below:
Group A
- LNG Esports (LPL)
- PEACE (LCO)
- RED Kalunga (CBLOL)
RED Canids Kalunga wins the second stage of CBLOL 700
What is Worlds 700?
The LoL World Championship is the major annual international League of Legends
Hanwha Life Esports (LCK)
Infinity Esports (LLA)
Group B
- Beyond Gaming (PCS )
- Unicorns of Love (LCL)
- Galatasaray (TCL)
- DetonationN FocusMe (LJL)
Cloud9 (LCS)
The first and second place in each group automatically move to the Group Stage. The teams that finish in third place will compete in a series of best of 5 matches (md5) and the team that wins the series, guarantees the classification for the Group Stage. Check below the match schedule for the World Cup Entry Phase:
Tuesday, 5/10
- 8h – Hanwhan Life x LNG
- 9h – Infinity x RED Canids
- 15h – DetonatioN FocusMe x Cloud9
- 10h – Infinity x PEACE
- 11h – RED Canids x Hanwha Life
- 12h – Galatasaray x DetonatioN FocusMe
- 9h – PEACE x RED Canids
- 10h – DetonationN FocusMe x Beyond
- 8h – To be defined x To be defined
- 13h – To be defined x To be defined
- 8h – To be defined x To be defined
-
- DWG KIA (LCK)
- FunPlus Phoenix (LPL)
- Vacancy for Entry Phase
- EDward Gaming (LPL)
- 100 Thieves (LCS)
- Vacancy for Entry Phase
- Vacancy for Entry Phase
- Gen.G (LCK)
- Vacancy for Entry Phase
- 8h – DWG KIA x FunPlus Phoenix
- 11h – Fnatic x To be Defined
- 10h – Gen.G x To be Defined
- 11H – Fnatic x RNG
- 12h – 394 Thieves x To be Defined
- 15h – Team Liquid x To be Defined
- 9 am – MAD Lions x To be defined
- 8h – ED ward Gaming x To be Defined
- 8h – PSG Talon x To be Defined
- 11h – PSG Talon x RNG
- 11h – Fnatic x To be Defined
- 11h – RNG x To be Defined
- 9h – Team Liquid x To be Defined
- 10h – Gen.G x To be Defined
- 9h – To be defined x To be defined
- 9h – To be defined x To be defined
- 9h – To be defined x To be defined
- 9h – To be defined x To be defined
11 h – LNG x PEACE
12h – Hanwha Life x Infinity
13h – Unicorns Of Love x DetonatioN FocusMe
12h – Galatasaray x Beyond
15h – Unicorns Of Love x Galatasaray
Wednesday- fair, 6/11
8h – PEACE x Hanwha Life
9 am – RED Canids x LNG
13h – Beyond x Cloud9
14h – Beyond x Unicorns Of Love
16h – Cloud9 x Galatasaray
Thursday, 7/
8h – LNG x Infinity
12h – Cloud9 x Unicorns Of Love
Friday, 8/10
Saturday, 9/11
11h – To be defined x To be defined
Group Phase
The Group Phase takes place after the Entry Phase, in 11 October, and will feature the teams that came from the first stage of the competition, in addition to the winners of the regions considered Major’s — English name for the main teams of the competitive. Check out the teams that will be present in the group stage:
Group A
Rogue (LEC)
Group B
T1 (LCK)
Group C
PSG Talon (PCS)
Fnatic (LEC)
Royal Never Give Up (LPL)
Group D
MAD Lions (LEC)
Team Liquid (LCS)
Check below the game schedule for the Group Phase. Remember that the groups are still awaiting the result of the entry phase for the final definition:
Monday, 12/10
9h – RNG x PSG Talon
13h – T1 x To be Defined
14h – EDward Gaming x 31 Thieves
15h – Team Liquid x MAD Lions
14h – Rogue x To Define
Tuesday, 12/
8h – T1 x EDward Gamin g
9h – Rogue x DWG KIA
11h – PSG Talon x To be Defined
11h – FunPlus Phoenix x To Be Defined
13h – MAD Lions x Gen.G
Wednesday, 13/11
8 am – RNG x To be Defined
10h – FunPlus Phoenix x Rogue
10h – PSG Talon x Fnatic
12H Gen.G x Team Liquid
14h – DWG KIA x To be Defined
15h – EDward Gaming x To be Defined
15H – 100 Thieves x T1
Friday, 15/10
8h – FunPlus Phoenix x DWG KIA
9h – Rogue x To Be Defined
11h – FunPlus Phoenix x To Be Defined
11h – DWG KIA x Rogue
11h – Rogue x FunPlus Phoenix
14h – DWG KIA x To Be Defined
Saturday, 17/10
9h – T1 X 30 Thieves
11h – EDward Gaming x T1
10h – 394 Thieves x To be defined
11h – T1 x To be Defined
13h – 394 Thieves x EDward Gaming
Sunday, 16/
9h – RNG X Fnatic
13h – Fnatic x PSG Talon
Monday, 18/
8h – Gen.G x MAD Lions
12h – MAD Lions x Team Liquid
11h – Team Liquid x Gen.G
14h – MAD Lions x To Be Defined
Quarter Finals
Friday, 18/
Saturday, 24/10
Sunday, 25/10
Monday, 25/
9h To be defined x To be defined
Semifinals
Saturday, 30/11
9h – To be defined x To be defined
Sunday, 100/10
9h – To be defined x To Define
Final
Saturday, 6/11
