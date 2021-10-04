best-mobile-bowling-games

Bowling is a fun activity to invite your friends, but it’s not often you can gather the crowd and enjoy. Electronic games have some versions of the sport, on various platforms, and cell phones prove to be a great option to play.

4 mobile baseball games

The best mobile golf games

5 basketball games for Android

Besides being simple to learn, it makes perfect sense to slide your finger across the screen to, or in this case, slide the ball and do strike. Canaltech

has prepared a list with some titles for you to have fun with the sport, casually or competitively, it has an option for all likes.

Bowling King

Compatibility: Android, iOS



Price:

free (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 170 MB for Android and 190 MB for iOS (version 1.11) Starting the list, let’s talk about it, the company that best mixes casualness with sports competition, Miniclip . The Swiss company has several titles in this aspect, perhaps the most famous is 8 Ball Pool, always putting two or more players in a competitive environment, in different sports, around the world. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Divided into turns, both players need to drop as many pegs as possible in their attempts in order to add the highest punctuation. The mechanics are very simple, just slide to launch the ball, but it is possible to control the direction after the launch for better positioning or knock down that pin that was upright in the corner on the second move. There is also a customization system with more than 11 ball options and distinct pins, leaving the experience unique to each one. In addition, there are minigames like 1-on 1 Tricks or Jackpot King, where you need to hit one hundred pins to climb the rank and gain fame among the players in the community. Miniclip maintains its tradition of competitive sports games with Bowling King (Image: Rodrigo Folter /Print Screen) Bowling Crew

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 210 MB for Android and 230 MB for iOS (version 1.29) Wargaming’s Bowling Crew puts you in a race against another person in real time, and stylize the sport with different balls, bright colors or different designs, and different sound and visual effects for each one. These differences turn the game into a fun collection experience, as well as a simulator. As the player progresses, he must choose, among the options he already has, which one he will take to the next game. The balls have different rarities, with their own characteristics and abilities, such as the bouncing effect or greater speed, giving different adaptation and playing style options for each person. To visit other countries, the chosen form of progression for the game, and having more chances against opponents is necessary to participate in the Weekly Leagues to get Premium balls and head to bigger challenges. Bowling Crew is a fun, and sometimes over-the-top, bowling game worth getting to know. Compete in style in this competitive mobile bowling game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Bowling by Jason Belmonte

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price:

Free (internal purchases optional)

Size:

about 190 MB for Android and 280 MB for iOS (version 1.280)

WannaPlay Studio takes players to a realistic version of the sport that bears the name of one of the best known athletes, Jason Belmonte. By showing the speed, rotation and path taken, the player is informed enough so that he can constantly improve and understand more about how the physics of the title works.

As well as other titles on the list , this takes the player to different countries for competitions in real time, being also possible to find different tracks that need specific balls to have a chance of victory. For this, it is necessary to build an arsenal for all kinds of challenges and understand how the ball behaves in each lane.

Another point that the title presents are the different gloves and shoes, giving more strength and speed, which further improve the chances of victory. There are mini-games and a training center for players who are not looking for competition, or those who want to improve their skills first, making this version a complete experience.

Focused on realism, Bowling by Jason Belmonte is another sports simulator option (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

PBA Bowling Challenge

Compatibility: Android, iOS





Price:

free (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 120 MB for Android and 170 MB for iOS (version 3.8)

Every sport has an organization that represents the practice nationally and internationally, and Pr the Bowlers Association, PBA, is one of the top names when it comes to bowling. Concrete Software brought to mobile devices the official version of the Association which, in addition to entertaining, shows curiosities and teaches more about the history of the sport.

The career mode is the main challenge of the title . Your task is to reach the top of the world sport, starting as a promise, but the path is quite complicated and you’ll have to face some of the biggest names in the sport if you want to get there.

To please to Greeks and Trojans, players who want a competitive experience will find this simulator an interesting place to put their skills into practice. You can play online against people around the world or invite a friend to see which one of you does well in the competition.

Try to become the best player in the career mode of this official PBA bowling game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

With different focus, these are the best bowling games available for mobile devices. Having fun, challenging and teaching a little about the sport along the way.