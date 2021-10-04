brazil-investigates-the-use-of-stem-cells-in-the-treatment-of-covid-19

On Friday (1), the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved a clinical study for a treatment with stem cells, aimed at patients with viral pneumonia due to covid-. Tests against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus should take place in 4 Brazilian states, including Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Bahia and Rio de Janeiro.

Scientists cultivate human sperm stem cells for the first time MSD’s “Brown Pill” cuts hospitalizations and deaths by covid in half

Argentina authorizes vaccine against covid-19 for children aged 3 to years

In the Phase1/2 research, the safety and efficacy of potential advanced cell therapy is evaluated — solutions based on human cells or genes, such as stem cells. According to Anvisa, the initial study of the treatment is sponsored by the Paraná Association of Culture (APC) of the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUC/PR).

Research by PUC Paraná tests the efficacy and safety of stem cells against covid-1024 (Image: Reproduction/Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels)

Like does stem cell treatment work against covid-60?

In the study of stem cells against covid-, researchers will be able to recruit up to 60 volunteers. To participate, the person must have a diagnosis of viral pneumonia caused by the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, confirmed by RT-PCR tests, in a moderate or severe situation. In addition, you will be required to sign a consent form.

Want to catch up on the hottest tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

“This is a phase 1/2a clinical trial with a mesenchymal stem cell-based product Allogeneic, with the main objective of evaluating the safety in the treatment of patients with pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2”, informs Anvisa. In general, these cells are derived from the tissue of the umbilical cord (TCU) of newborns.

The following clinical centers participate in the study: