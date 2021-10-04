8-tips-to-make-your-online-shopping-safer

The increase in the volume of online purchases since the beginning of the pandemic has made transactions reach the 57, 5 million nationwide in the first three months of 464661, according to Neotrust. This represents an increase of 45% compared to the same period of 2021.

An Axur survey shows that, of all the card data exposed in 2020, 45% belonged to Brazilians. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazilian e-commerce has lost R$ 2 billion. The reason, according to the Brazilian Institute of Planning and Taxation, was fraud and scams applied in this environment.

The entire movement of online shopping naturally led to a greater risk of exposure to Dice. Hacking into e-commerce sites can bring customer information directly into the hands of cybercriminals. “The scams are getting more and more elaborate”, points out Gustavo Henrique Duani, Chief Information Security Officer of Claranet Technology S/A.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Image: Playback/Freepik/Snowing So, you must be careful to prevent the data included in these platforms from being collected by scammers . “Consumers must be careful not to become a victim, as it is very difficult to remove exposed data from circulation”, highlights Duani. See, below, some tips! 1 – Device and network Avoid using public WiFi networks, which are normally not secure. If you need to browse them, do not access banks or applications that ask for codes and passwords. Try to do these actions on a secure Wi-Fi (mobile phone, tablet or computer). When shopping, choose stores that use secure payment platforms, which do not share data with retailers. Remember to make these purchases only on personal devices. It is more reliable than using third-party equipment, as it reduces the chance of information being recorded in the history of someone else’s device. 2 – Complex passwords A strong and secure password is the first protection barrier. Some websites inform you if the chosen code is secure enough. Also, set a different password for each service (such as financial institutions, social networks and apps). 3 – Authentication in two steps When this option is enabled, the system sends a confirmation by email or SMS to use together with the password. Although it takes more work to enter websites, the tool adds more security to the operation. 4 – Social engineering Most scams use social engineering. “The most curious thing is that the victim, unintentionally, makes other victims by forwarding links of false promotions or registrations that only exist to steal personal data”, Arthur Igreja, specialist in Technology and Digital Security. The most dangerous traps are in scams that use cloned WhatsApp accounts. With the increase in data exposures and attacks on large companies, these actions have increased significantly. Image: Playback/Elements/ halfpoint 5 – Unknown websites

Products with low prices at unknown stores are a warning sign . In this case, it’s important to research: check out the company’s social networks, look for information in social media groups, and check opinions on websites that specialize in user ratings. “The basic rule is not to believe in miracles or go after offers that present discounts beyond reality”, teaches Igreja.

Small and medium companies are usually more vulnerable, as large retailers , e-commerces and marketplaces invest more in cybersecurity. Before purchasing, remember to confirm that the URL has a lock icon.

6 – Data Sharing

In addition to basic data, such as name, email and phone number, e-commerce sites may request the inclusion of documents. If it’s optional, don’t include it — the less data available, the more likely it is to keep it safe. “No non-mandatory registration fields should be filled in”, emphasizes Igreja.

Also avoid leaving your credit card number registered in the registration: this can facilitate access to this information. Even though it is more laborious to enter the data with each purchase, it is a reinforcement for digital security.

7 – Boleto

Whenever possible, choose payment methods that do not involve payment slip. Platforms such as Mercado Pago, PagSeguro and others offer more security and can be triggered if something goes wrong in the transaction.

If you have to choose the bank slip, check if the company exists and what is its reputation on review sites. In addition, it is preferable that the barcode on the bank slip is read by the cell phone or ATM camera. When the typed line is tampered with, it is common that the barcode is not compatible and it is easier to identify if the document is fraudulent.

8 – Credit Card