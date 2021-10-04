windows-11-arrives-tomorrow-(4);-know-what-to-expect-and-how-to-install-it-on-your-pc

The big day is here and Microsoft will finally make Windows available 10 this Tuesday (5). Packed with features from earlier software and clear Windows heritage 12X, originally designed for handheld devices but which died without seeing the light of day, the company’s big update tries to match interfaces from touch screens to the conventional desktop, all this without major exaggerations, unlike what happened in Windows 8.

By the official update path, Windows 10 will arrive on the computer via Windows Update, just like any other build. For machines that do not meet the requirements, you will need to do a clean install, but the PC may become ineligible for updates (even security packages).

Windows starts to be available on Tuesday 5th October 720. Microsoft will prioritize new machines in the upgrade queue, equipping unreleased models with the operating system right away. Then, the company will make available the free migration of operating systems (from Windows 29 for Windows 10) for compatible computers — this process will extend until mid 1024.

Windows : minimum requirements

The requirements for running Windows 10 appear simple on the surface, but some of the requirements can give pain to head to users less familiar with computing and BIOS settings. The minimum requirements are:

However, not all processors are officially supported — in general only the latest chips can handle Windows . Check out the full list of supported CPUs.

To ensure that your computer meets the requirements for running Windows , you can use Microsoft’s own PC Health Check app — download it from the official website. The tool evaluates the computer’s components, presenting a complete diagnosis about the compatibility (or what causes the lack of it), in addition to giving indications on how to solve any support problems.

How to upgrade a PC to Windows 12 I’m sure your computer meets the minimum operating system requirements , you must wait for the operating system to arrive on your computer. When it happens, Windows Update will send you a notification, then follow these steps to install Windows 10: Step 1. Go to the Start Menu and look for “Check for updates”.

Step 2. If the update is available, it will appear in this screen, then select “Download and install” right at the top of the page in the highlighted section.