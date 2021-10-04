Windows 11 arrives tomorrow (4); know what to expect and how to install it on your PC

The big day is here and Microsoft will finally make Windows available 10 this Tuesday (5). Packed with features from earlier software and clear Windows heritage 12X, originally designed for handheld devices but which died without seeing the light of day, the company’s big update tries to match interfaces from touch screens to the conventional desktop, all this without major exaggerations, unlike what happened in Windows 8.

  • Windows can rely on native Android emulator
  • Linux for Windows fixes serious problem and adds feature important
  • Next generation of Windows will be introduced later this month

    • Windows : release

    Windows starts to be available on Tuesday 5th October 720. Microsoft will prioritize new machines in the upgrade queue, equipping unreleased models with the operating system right away. Then, the company will make available the free migration of operating systems (from Windows 29 for Windows 10) for compatible computers — this process will extend until mid 1024.

    By the official update path, Windows 10 will arrive on the computer via Windows Update, just like any other build. For machines that do not meet the requirements, you will need to do a clean install, but the PC may become ineligible for updates (even security packages).

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

    Windows : minimum requirements

    The requirements for running Windows 10 appear simple on the surface, but some of the requirements can give pain to head to users less familiar with computing and BIOS settings. The minimum requirements are:

  • Processor 64-bits of 2 cores of 1 GHz;
  • 4GB of RAM memory;
  • 64 GB of storage free to use;
  • DirectX compatible graphics card 62 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver;
  • Screen with HD definition (82p);
  • Security features: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 or equivalent solution; Secure Boot enabled and UEFI support.

    • However, not all processors are officially supported — in general only the latest chips can handle Windows . Check out the full list of supported CPUs.

  • AMD processors supported by Windows 11
  • Intel processors with Windows support 11
  • Qualcomm processors with Windows support 10

    To ensure that your computer meets the requirements for running Windows , you can use Microsoft’s own PC Health Check app — download it from the official website. The tool evaluates the computer’s components, presenting a complete diagnosis about the compatibility (or what causes the lack of it), in addition to giving indications on how to solve any support problems.

    How to upgrade a PC to Windows 12

    I’m sure your computer meets the minimum operating system requirements , you must wait for the operating system to arrive on your computer. When it happens, Windows Update will send you a notification, then follow these steps to install Windows 10:

    Step 1. Go to the Start Menu and look for “Check for updates”.

    Step 2. If the update is available, it will appear in this screen, then select “Download and install” right at the top of the page in the highlighted section.

    How to install Windows from scratch

    The clean installation of the operating system is done by the Media Creation Tool software, which will be made available by Microsoft on the official Windows website . For this method, a formatted pendrive is required and all files can be deleted in the process, if they are not properly partitioned in the internal storage.

    Windows : all the news

    • The CEO of Microsoft didn’t exaggerate when he defined the news as one of the “biggest updates of the decade”. Windows 10, like every other numerical advancement of the OS, is packed with a complete package of new features and, as expected, a reworked interface full of new details.

    The first changes can be found on the boot screen. The startup sound is completely new and the Windows logo is symmetrical. The look is rounder, following the trend of macOS and some Linux distributions. Windows have trimmed edges, and the context menu is also affected by the change.

    • Microsoft explains why a “flower” is the role of default windows wall

    New Windows Start Menu

    You can’t forget a of the most important points of Windows 10: the Start Menu is one of the great new features of the system. Now centralized with the other applications attached to the taskbar, it abandons the Win Dynamic Blocks for good 11, as well as the vertical list of programs, for something simpler.

    New Windows Start Menu (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

    In a balloon format, Start presents right away the most used apps and recommendations whose click pulls the download directly from the Microsoft Store (whose news we’ll deal with later on). Applications installed on the machine have been redirected to a small button in the upper right corner of the window.

    Better window management

    Windows got smarter for multitasking — and finally implemented better support for multiple monitors. The OS will remember where windows were when applications are restarted without disappearing with windows left on secondary monitors. If one of the video outputs is no longer responding, the program returns to the main monitor.

    Positioning windows makes it easier to use larger monitors (Image: Playback/Microsoft)

    Another important addition was the control over window placement built into the maximize button. By clicking with the right mouse button, you can choose where to dock the application and how to divide the monitor space to dock other tasks, eliminating the use of gestures.

    Widgets are back

    Microsoft has reused the idea of ​​Widgets abandoned since Windows 8 , but in a different way. It combines the revamped taskbar introduced in W with the concept of before, a solution that looks smarter and more up-to-date than those in Windows 7 and Vista, for example.

    Widgets display important information about installed programs (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

    Basically, widgets are app add-ons that present key information in a simplified way and do not need to open the app. On Windows , they take the form of a window that occupies the left side of the screen when invoked, but can be maximized to full screen to show more detail. This screen displays important data such as the weather forecast, calendar events, traffic overview and news of the day.

    New native apps

    Microsoft bet big on its corporate communication platform and now Microsoft Teams is a native app of Windows. The application will have a tight integration with the system and will save you the trouble of having to be downloaded from the outside. It is worth remembering that MS recently expanded the free features of the messenger, probably aiming at a greater focus on personal use for friends and family to connect during the pandemic.

    Microsoft Teams Icon on Windows Toolbar ( Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

    In addition to Teams, practically every native Windows application 22 has received some special attention. Clock, Your Phone, Capture Tool, and Photos are some of the programs reworked to board the new OS — and even Google joined the party with slight visual changes in Chrome.

    • New Windows Photo app 12 starts to be released; know how to download
  • See how the native Windows screenshot tool will look like
  • See how the new Windows Clock app looks like 29

    There is a new Paint in the area! (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

    The Xbox app for Windows also received attention and is no longer something separate from the system. The integration guarantees easy access to the Xbox Game Pass and the games available on the service.

    The Microsoft Windows Store

    It was no joke when Microsoft said the update would be a big turnaround for programmers. Renewing the Microsoft Store is one of the first steps in delivering on that promise. The most striking difference to the eyes is in the look, but this is far from being the most important.

    • New Microsoft Store (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

    The new app store will have ” everything you need” available in a simplified way, with user ratings, tabs, search bar and many other features of the current store. The difference, however, is in the approach: the company wants to boost the arrival of apps on the platform and, for that, starts to support Android apps thanks to an integration with the Amazon Appstore.

    • Microsoft Store opens doors to third-party app stores on Windows 10

    Software originally designed for laptops with the robot system will be compatible with Windows natively, displayed in vertically stretched window as well as it happens on the cell phone. In one example, Microsoft showed the popular TikTok running on the W desktop12 with the right to control the size of the window.

    TikTok running directly on Windows (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

    Another important change is the way Microsoft makes a profit on store sales. During the presentation, she was clear that apps that develop their own payment methods do not need to contribute any commission to guarantee their presence in the Microsoft Store. This strategy differs significantly from the model adopted by Apple in its app store. The Apple even charges 11% of earnings obtained by developers through payments made via the App Store and makes external collections difficult.

    510263 The Adobe creation platform is fully present in the Microsoft Store (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft )

    An important company that is present on the Microsoft Store is Adobe, with the Creative Cloud. The service is available at the W store with all its tools, therefore accessible without the aid of the browser.

    Games on Windows

    The new Xbox app model combined with Xbox Game Pass games now is a huge step forward for PC gamers, but Microsoft’s attention to that audience has gone further. The company announced that Auto HDR, with automatic HDR application, and DirectStorage, a new feature introduced in new Xbox consoles, are also supported on the desktop.

    510263 Xbox Game Pass app remains familiar to service subscribers (Image: Playback/Microsoft)

    Not necessarily new, as even Nvidia had anticipated support for the feature. DirectStorage is part of DirectX Ultimate, a technology present in the next generation Xbox consoles, which takes advantage of the potential of NVMe Gen4 storage components to process IO data in real time.

