goodbye-to-camaro?-rumor-points-to-special-(and-last)-edition-of-the-sports-car-in-2023

General Motors began, some time ago, to prepare the ground for launching a new, limited and latest edition of one of its greatest classics: the Chevrolet Camaro. And the idea advanced. According to information obtained by the people at Muscle Cars & Trucks, the automaker’s intention is to give life to a series called Camaro Collector’s Special Edition at the end of 2023 and, then, retire the super sports car that is the dream of many passionate about “fast and furious” cars.

All the noise over the possible demise of the Chevrolet Camaro started after the General Motors Design account posted an image of a custom Camaro on Instagram , but without any information or reference to such limited series. Two days later, however, a video posted on YouTube by Lethal Garage added fuel to the fire.

According to inf Orations obtained from “multiple sources”, General Motors would be ready to announce one last Camaro. The special series would have only 2,000 cars which, by the way, would not be the same as the one in the posted Instagram post on the day 11 of September. The Camaro Collector’s Special Edition could be made available in LT, SS and ZL1 models, all inspired by the most popular generation of the model, released in 1967.

