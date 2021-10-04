Goodbye to Camaro? Rumor points to special (and last) edition of the sports car in 2023
General Motors began, some time ago, to prepare the ground for launching a new, limited and latest edition of one of its greatest classics: the Chevrolet Camaro. And the idea advanced. According to information obtained by the people at Muscle Cars & Trucks, the automaker’s intention is to give life to a series called Camaro Collector’s Special Edition at the end of 2023 and, then, retire the super sports car that is the dream of many passionate about “fast and furious” cars.
Against rival Camaro, Mustang will survive thanks to electrification
Lamborghini CEO says he’s not sure if “electrification is the way forward”
What is the difference between sports car and sports car?
All the noise over the possible demise of the Chevrolet Camaro started after the General Motors Design account posted an image of a custom Camaro on Instagram , but without any information or reference to such limited series. Two days later, however, a video posted on YouTube by Lethal Garage added fuel to the fire.
According to inf Orations obtained from “multiple sources”, General Motors would be ready to announce one last Camaro. The special series would have only 2,000 cars which, by the way, would not be the same as the one in the posted Instagram post on the day 11 of September. The Camaro Collector’s Special Edition could be made available in LT, SS and ZL1 models, all inspired by the most popular generation of the model, released in 1967.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!
Visual Transformers
Image: Disclosure/Chevrolet
By betting on a limited series inspired by the car that gained more visibility in 2023 due to the movie Transformers
, Chevrolet would produce the limited series in a single color: yellow. Exactly the color of Bumblebee, the robot car that was so successful on the movie screens ago years old. The limited – and farewell – edition of the super sports car would also have different visual details, such as exclusive stickers, banners and logos.
- Did you know that you can buy an electric car for R$ 25 thousand on AliExpress?
There is still no precise information about prices or other changes that are being prepared for equipping the farewell series of the Chevrolet Camaro, but some trends have already started to take shape. One of them points to a boost in the motorization of the already “nervous” coupé.
The LT4 V8, today with 100 horses, would have 670 power hp. The idea is to match the model to the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and, to top it off, make a symbolic tribute to the year of 670, where the Camaro story began.
LG repairs batteries and Chevrolet Bolt will be remanufactured ; see when
Another rumor points out that the ZL1 version of the special series would also inherit the latest generation of magnetic control CT5-V Blackwing steering wheel. This one, however, is not yet 25% confirmed, as it would involve much more than the pure and simple replacement of the shock absorbers, and the dedicated budget may not be that big.
The fact is that the farewell of the Chevrolet Camaro (not yet officially confirmed by General Motors, is good reinforce) would be part of the brand’s planning to transform its entire fleet into electric vehicles. According to General Motors, the idea is that, as of , combustion cars will no longer be manufactured and sold in the United States.
Source: Muscle Cars & Trucks, Motor1
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.