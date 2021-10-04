Western Digital launches SSD with Adobe freebie and speeds up to 3.5 GB/s
Western Digital launched this Monday (4) a new SSD model, the WD Blue SN570. It is aimed at artists and other users of Adobe programs, with an exclusive promotion for this audience — however, it can also be used by people who tend to do more casual tasks, with a low price and a focus on cost-effectiveness.
- New method uses SSD to prevent ransonware attacks
- Kioxia reveals prototype of SSD PCI-E 5.0 with reading of 14 GB/s
- Kingston SX2280 is new super compact SSD with IP55 and speeds up to 2GB /s