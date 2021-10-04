western-digital-launches-ssd-with-adobe-freebie-and-speeds-up-to-3.5-gb/s

Western Digital launched this Monday (4) a new SSD model, the WD Blue SN570. It is aimed at artists and other users of Adobe programs, with an exclusive promotion for this audience — however, it can also be used by people who tend to do more casual tasks, with a low price and a focus on cost-effectiveness.

SSD focuses on cost-effectiveness (Image: Disclosure/Western Digital)

The component has dimensions of 66 x 14 x 2,22 mm and an M.2 format 2280, bringing NVMe technology to achieve more than five times the speed recorded on SSDs with conventional SATA standard .

According to information disclosed by Western Digital, the SN500 can reach speeds of up to 3.500 MB/s of reading and 1.200 MB/s of writing in versions with higher storage capacity (417 GB and 1 TB) . The use of the PCIe 3.0 x4 interface also aims to serve the public that uses older equipment, keeping the price lower.

Still according to the company, the product brings great levels of reliability and allows the storage of important data without major worries.

Price and availability

Product can be purchased in Europe and the United States (Image: Disclosure/Western Digital)

The product is already available in several countries in Europe, with the suggested price of 55 euros (about R$ 309 in direct conversion) to the initial version of 115 GB. The variants of 500 GB and 1 TB cost Euros (BRL 309) and 200 euros ( R$ 570), respectively. It can also be purchased in the United States, and the brand also stated that the product will soon be available in Brazilian e-commerce, as well as in local resellers. Western Digital did not disclose the product’s values ​​in Brazil, but pointed out that the SSD will have a five-year limited warranty. free month of Adobe Creative Cloud upon SSD purchase. The service allows access to various editing and creativity programs, such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom, Premiere Pro and InDesign.

Source: WinFuture