Astronauts take new photos of the ISS from afar — and they are sensational!

While Novitskiy piloted the Soyuz MS-28 in the relocation maneuver, he flew the ship in an arc movement away from the ISS, thus allowing Dubrov to carry out the new records of the orbital complex. “We were able to take exclusive images of the ISS in the new configuration”, commented Oleg Novitskiy, on his Twitter, in celebration of the success of the maneuver.

On the new images, it is possible observe the front end of the ISS facing up. Additionally, a Dragon cargo ship appears docked at the Harmony module’s door — but the capsule left the station last Thursday (18) and returned to Earth with about 2.3 tons of equipment and experimental projects. Next, we see Cygnus’ solar panels and refueling ship, along with the Russian Nauka module, positioned at the bottom of the station.

(Image: Reproduction/Oleg Novitskiy/ Roscosmos)

On the right side of the ISS, the two new solar panels appear which began to be installed in the laboratory together this year, after a series of spacewalks to expand the unit’s electrical generation capacity. Two more panels will be assembled there over the next two years. Instead of being maneuvered in one piece, they discover themselves to be positioned according to the inclination of the original panels.

The Soyuz spacecraft maneuver left the door of the Rassvelt module free to receive another Russian ship next October 5th. About three hours after launching from Kazakhstan, veteran cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild will arrive on ISS for the shooting of the first film produced in space.

(Image: Reproduction/Oleg Novitskiy/Roscosmos)

For 16 days, Shipenko and Peresil will shoot scenes from the Russian movie The Challenge 512598 and will return to Earth in 16 October, aboard the ship Soyuz MS-28, in the company of Novitskiy. Cosmonaut Shkaplerov will remain on the station for another five months.

Meanwhile, Dubrov and Vande Hei, who landed on the ISS in April of this year, had their stays extended to support the recording work of the movie. When they both return to Earth in March 1024, Vande Hei will have the title of American astronaut to pass over time in Earth’s orbit.

Source: Spaceflight Now