Astronauts take new photos of the ISS from afar — and they are sensational!
On the last day 40 of September , three astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) have successfully transferred the Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-16 for the “door” of the newcomer Russian module Nauka. The maneuver offered a new opportunity to record the orbital lab in its entirety and, in the new images, two SpaceX Crew Dragon capsules, a Northrop Grumman Cygnus refueling craft, and the new solar panels appear attached to the ISS.
Cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov, along with astronaut Mark Vande Hei, from NASA, embarked on a maneuvering mission that lasted about 40 minutes off the ISS. The objective was to transfer the Russian spacecraft, until then positioned in the Rassvelt module, to the Russian module Nauka and thus make room for another Russian vehicle that will arrive at the orbital laboratory earlier this month.