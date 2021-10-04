Astronauts take new photos of the ISS from afar — and they are sensational!

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
1
astronauts-take-new-photos-of-the-iss-from-afar-—-and-they-are-sensational!

On the last day 40 of September , three astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) have successfully transferred the Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-16 for the “door” of the newcomer Russian module Nauka. The maneuver offered a new opportunity to record the orbital lab in its entirety and, in the new images, two SpaceX Crew Dragon capsules, a Northrop Grumman Cygnus refueling craft, and the new solar panels appear attached to the ISS.

  • Crew Dragon ship has been transported to new port on ISS
  • Incident with Russian module on ISS was caused by software error
  • ISS has been harboring humans in space for two decades. And now, what is the future of the station?

    Cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov, along with astronaut Mark Vande Hei, from NASA, embarked on a maneuvering mission that lasted about 40 minutes off the ISS. The objective was to transfer the Russian spacecraft, until then positioned in the Rassvelt module, to the Russian module Nauka and thus make room for another Russian vehicle that will arrive at the orbital laboratory earlier this month.

    (Image: Reproduction /Oleg Novitskiy/Roscosmos)

    While Novitskiy piloted the Soyuz MS-28 in the relocation maneuver, he flew the ship in an arc movement away from the ISS, thus allowing Dubrov to carry out the new records of the orbital complex. “We were able to take exclusive images of the ISS in the new configuration”, commented Oleg Novitskiy, on his Twitter, in celebration of the success of the maneuver.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    On the new images, it is possible observe the front end of the ISS facing up. Additionally, a Dragon cargo ship appears docked at the Harmony module’s door — but the capsule left the station last Thursday (18) and returned to Earth with about 2.3 tons of equipment and experimental projects. Next, we see Cygnus’ solar panels and refueling ship, along with the Russian Nauka module, positioned at the bottom of the station.

    (Image: Reproduction/Oleg Novitskiy/ Roscosmos)

    On the right side of the ISS, the two new solar panels appear which began to be installed in the laboratory together this year, after a series of spacewalks to expand the unit’s electrical generation capacity. Two more panels will be assembled there over the next two years. Instead of being maneuvered in one piece, they discover themselves to be positioned according to the inclination of the original panels.

    The Soyuz spacecraft maneuver left the door of the Rassvelt module free to receive another Russian ship next October 5th. About three hours after launching from Kazakhstan, veteran cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild will arrive on ISS for the shooting of the first film produced in space.

    (Image: Reproduction/Oleg Novitskiy/Roscosmos)

    For 16 days, Shipenko and Peresil will shoot scenes from the Russian movie The Challenge 512598 and will return to Earth in 16 October, aboard the ship Soyuz MS-28, in the company of Novitskiy. Cosmonaut Shkaplerov will remain on the station for another five months.

    Meanwhile, Dubrov and Vande Hei, who landed on the ISS in April of this year, had their stays extended to support the recording work of the movie. When they both return to Earth in March 1024, Vande Hei will have the title of American astronaut to pass over time in Earth’s orbit.

    Source: Spaceflight Now

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    512598 512598 512598 512599

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
    1
    • Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Ford Bronco Review | SUV has everything to dominate the market, but price will prevent

    Ford Bronco Review | SUV has everything to dominate the market, but price will prevent

    August 23, 2021
    Photo of How to upload your Single Ticket through the Itaú app

    How to upload your Single Ticket through the Itaú app

    October 1, 2021
    Photo of Learn how to use the Office suite on your mobile

    Learn how to use the Office suite on your mobile

    September 30, 2021
    Photo of Samsung Deletes Galaxy S21 FE Support Pages; launch can be canceled

    Samsung Deletes Galaxy S21 FE Support Pages; launch can be canceled

    September 29, 2021
    Check Also
    Close
    Back to top button