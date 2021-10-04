new-world-is-limiting-the-creation-of-new-characters

The game has become extremely popular since its release last Tuesday (30). New World beat Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) in number of simultaneous players on Steam and get closer of the impressive mark of 1 million people venturing through the lands of Aeternum, home of the game, at the same time.

The million dollar mark has not yet been reached, most likely due to the server limit set by Amazon Games. “Whenever a server is full, it will display the message ‘Character Creation is temporarily disabled on this server to avoid overpopulation,'” the studio stated. While the change means that new players will be limited in terms of the servers they can join, the company has confirmed that the system will not affect pre-existing characters, who will be able to log in as usual.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!