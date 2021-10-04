New World is limiting the creation of new characters
New World is preventing players from creating new characters on crowded servers. In a statement on Twitter, Amazon Games, developer of the MMO, announced that it has created a new feature to help the system better manage server capacity in the future, while continuing its efforts to decrease game queue time.
The game has become extremely popular since its release last Tuesday (30). New World beat Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) in number of simultaneous players on Steam and get closer of the impressive mark of 1 million people venturing through the lands of Aeternum, home of the game, at the same time.
The million dollar mark has not yet been reached, most likely due to the server limit set by Amazon Games. “Whenever a server is full, it will display the message ‘Character Creation is temporarily disabled on this server to avoid overpopulation,'” the studio stated. While the change means that new players will be limited in terms of the servers they can join, the company has confirmed that the system will not affect pre-existing characters, who will be able to log in as usual.
New World has PvE and PvP modes (Image: Playback/Amazon Games)
Since its release, Amazon Games has struggled with issues of servers. Last week, the studio said that despite doubling capacities, there was more work to be done. At this point, the studio’s strategy for redistributing new players into the game came during an update, in which it asked newcomers to join less populated servers.
