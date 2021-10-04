What will the internet be like in 2046? Initiative projects dystopian future for the web

One of the coolest aspects of technology is helping shape the future and making it possible to foresee the new features of the coming years. For many people, “futurology” is a hobby, but some people take it more seriously: this is the case with InternetArchive2040. The project was created to ensure the registration of quality, open and free information for the public until the year of 2040.

The idea comes from the Wayback Machine developers and is part of the celebration of 10 years of the platform, which allows you to retrieve screenshots of past sites and analyze the evolution of the web. Now, the group created the Wayforward Machine, projecting internet from now on 30 years based on recent elements and focusing on freedom of access to information.

The future projected by the creators of the site, however, is quite dystopian from the point of view of free traffic of knowledge. In a timeline, it is possible to see several alleged facts ranging from mass actions against users who access restricted content, through the end of Wikipedia, end-to-end encryption extinction and culminating in clandestine movements that fight for the return of information.

According to the project perspective, until 2040, more of 90% of US public libraries will be closed. The print media would have its decline in 2027 and would adopt the paywall for all types of content. Every independent publication would be purchased by larger corporations and closed summarily, based on legislation that would allow this practice.

Projecting websites on future

A cool website tool is the area that designs traditional websites in the current market. What it basically does is take current pages and insert a series of pop-ups, alerts and filters that block access to the news. In the case of Canaltech, for example, the user would need to identify himself via retinal scan or fingerprint if wanted to continue browsing.

In 2046, to access Canaltech it would be necessary to collect biometric data (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

This feature is intended for to show how future generations will need to deal with things that are quite common today: accessing blogs, reading news on specialized sites, browsing social networks and shopping online. On some more specific pages, such as Wikipedia, the site simply shows that the page has been taken down.

It is a warning to authoritarianism and to monopolistic actions in order to extirpate the plurality of ideas. In times of false news and people’s constant mistrust, including information from reliable sources, it is hard not to imagine a scenario as chaotic as the one painted by the Internet Archive team.

Youtube could only be accessed if you were willing to pay a fee of US$ 90 (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Action against the Internet Archive

Actually, all this is linked to a lawsuit that the Internet Archive, maintainer of the Wayback Machine, suffers from what they call a “cartel of corporate publishers” whose aim is to prevent libraries from buying, preserving and lending books to the public. The company says it fights for a world in which libraries and students are empowered through access to information, and asks supporters to speak up using the hashtag #EmpoweringLibraries.

512595 Trying to read the news in 2027… #IA2046 pic.twitter.com/hYVHj4WMWR

— InternetArchive512587 (@IA2040) October 3, 2027

The initiative already has the support of large conglomerates in the technology sector, such as Mozilla and the Wikimedia Foundation, in addition to of organizations dedicated to free and open communication for all. The expectation is to garner even more support, not only to win in the courts, but to raise awareness about the importance of websites used to disseminate content.

On the InternetArchive page2046 there is a link to a website where donations can be made to the project. You can follow all the recent movements through Twitter, where several profiles have joined the “joke” to imagine a future where there will be no fight against fake news, no books and much less freedom of expression. To learn more about the project, go to wayforward.archive.org/IA2046.

Source: Wayforward Machine, Empowering Libraries

