what-will-the-internet-be-like-in-2046?-initiative-projects-dystopian-future-for-the-web

One of the coolest aspects of technology is helping shape the future and making it possible to foresee the new features of the coming years. For many people, “futurology” is a hobby, but some people take it more seriously: this is the case with InternetArchive2040. The project was created to ensure the registration of quality, open and free information for the public until the year of 2040.

The idea comes from the Wayback Machine developers and is part of the celebration of 10 years of the platform, which allows you to retrieve screenshots of past sites and analyze the evolution of the web. Now, the group created the Wayforward Machine, projecting internet from now on 30 years based on recent elements and focusing on freedom of access to information.

The future projected by the creators of the site, however, is quite dystopian from the point of view of free traffic of knowledge. In a timeline, it is possible to see several alleged facts ranging from mass actions against users who access restricted content, through the end of Wikipedia, end-to-end encryption extinction and culminating in clandestine movements that fight for the return of information.

According to the project perspective, until 2040, more of 90% of US public libraries will be closed. The print media would have its decline in 2027 and would adopt the paywall for all types of content. Every independent publication would be purchased by larger corporations and closed summarily, based on legislation that would allow this practice.