anderson vs kohli india: anderson ne kiya hai indian batsmen ko pareshan: anderson troubled Indian batsmen a lot

James Anderson has dismissed Virat Kohli for the seventh time in Test cricket, became the joint bowler who dismissed Kohli for the most times in outtest cricket; Great batsman Sachin Tendulkar has been dismissed 9 times by James AndersonNew Delhi

Virat Kohli was dismissed for just seven runs by James Anderson in the first innings of the Headingley Test. Jos Buttler caught him behind the wicket off James Anderson. Anderson now has a total of 629 wickets in Test cricket. It also included three wickets in the first innings of the Headingley Test.

Anderson made Kohli a victim for the seventh time in Test cricket. He has now reached the top with Nathan Lyon among the bowlers who made the Indian captain the most victims in Test cricket. Anderson, the world’s top fast bowler, has made many great batsmen his prey. Kohli is not the only Indian batsman who has struggled in front of Anderson. The great batsman Sachin Tendulkar was also seen struggling in front of Anderson.

If we talk about the record, then James Anderson has dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara 10 times in 22 Test matches for the most number of times among Indian batsmen. At the same time, Sachin Tendulkar has been dismissed 9 times in 14 Tests by this most successful fast bowler in Test cricket.

Anderson has shown the way to the pavilion 7 times in 23 Tests to Virat Kohli. Ajinkya Rahane has become Anderson’s victim 7 times in 18 matches. Former opener Murali Vijay, who has been out of the team for a long time, has also had to struggle in front of Anderson. Vijay appeared in front of Anderson in 10 Test matches and was dismissed 7 times by his delivery.



Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the victim of Anderson six times in 19 Tests and Gautam Gambhir the same number of times in 11 Tests. That is, Anderson has made Indian top order batsmen more victims on most of the occasions.

England’s bowlers performed brilliantly on the first day of the Headingley Test on Wednesday. Indian team captain Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first. Indian team got out after scoring just 78 runs. Anderson was the team’s most successful bowler. He bowled just 8 overs and bowled five maidens and took three wickets for just 6 runs. Craig Overton took three wickets for 14 runs. Sam Curran and Ollie Robinson took two wickets each.

At the end of the day’s play, England scored 120 runs without losing any wicket. He has taken a 42-run lead against India. He has all 10 wickets left in his hand. The Indian team will have to wrap up England as quickly as possible on the second day of the match. He will try his best not to get England to take a big lead.



