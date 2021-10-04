How to turn Apple Watch Airplane Mode on or off
Some of the features found in the Apple Watch settings work mirrored with the iPhone — that is, when you activate one feature on one device, the other will automatically activate it as well.
The Airplane Mode, usually used mandatory before the flight takes off, is one of the features that can be activated in this way, simultaneously and at once on both your devices.
However, if you don’t want Airplane Mode to be activated at the same time, on both your iPhone and Apple Watch, you need to keep this option turned off.
