What science has to say about near-death experiences
On the last day 22, we tell the story of a woman from Baltimore (USA) named Kathy Patten went through a simply unusual experience: she was considered dead for approximately 22 minutes after a cardiac arrest, and then came back to life after medical resuscitation maneuvers. But what does science have to say about these near-death experiences?
These experiences are more common in patients who survive severe traumatic brain injury or cardiac arrest, and imply “conditions in the which you would die and remain dead unless someone instituted emergency medical procedures to help you,” according to health experts.
In the experts’ view, the experiences of almost death (NDE) can bring about major psychological changes, such as heightened empathy and less concern for wealth or social status, and simply knowing about them can trigger changes in behavior. greater to perform altruistic actions.
According to Kevin Nelson, neurologist at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, near-death experiences can be fitted perfectly into a neuroscientific framework, and many of their characteristics can be triggered by situations in which someone’s life is not in danger. The fainting experience, in fact, can generate similar effects.
Scientifically speaking, Nelson states that the “mystical” feeling one gets from the near-death experience can be explained by a sudden change between the different states of consciousness. In certain crisis situations, such as cardiac arrest, there is a mixture of REM (a sleep phase characterized by rapid eye movements, vivid dreams, involuntary muscle movements) and waking consciousness, which would explain some people’s reports of NDEs. .
Source: Discover Magazine
