what-science-has-to-say-about-near-death-experiences

On the last day 22, we tell the story of a woman from Baltimore (USA) named Kathy Patten went through a simply unusual experience: she was considered dead for approximately 22 minutes after a cardiac arrest, and then came back to life after medical resuscitation maneuvers. But what does science have to say about these near-death experiences?

These experiences are more common in patients who survive severe traumatic brain injury or cardiac arrest, and imply “conditions in the which you would die and remain dead unless someone instituted emergency medical procedures to help you,” according to health experts.

In the experts’ view, the experiences of almost death (NDE) can bring about major psychological changes, such as heightened empathy and less concern for wealth or social status, and simply knowing about them can trigger changes in behavior. greater to perform altruistic actions.