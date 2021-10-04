Business

Health

Science

Technology

World Search for Menu Search for Home/World/ Towards the Stars: Disney+ series looks behind the scenes at NASA; see interview Towards the Stars: Disney+ series looks behind the scenes at NASA; see interview

On October 6th, space science enthusiasts will have a new production to follow at Disney+. It is the documentary series To the Stars, which, over six episodes, portrays the last mission of Chris Cassidy (astronaut veteran who has already performed space flights), as well as the activities of NASA and space agency professionals — and Canaltech spoke with team involved in the production, including the astronaut. “I guarantee that the Earth is spherical”, says NASA astronaut visiting Brazil 5 reasons to watch Os Eleitos, nova Disney space series+ The best NatGeo documentaries to watch at Disney+ Warning: As of this point, this article contains Towards the Stars spoilers! Produced by Fulwell 73 under the direction of Ben Turner, the series begins with star footage. onboard the International Space Station (ISS) — and, of course, spacewalks outside the orbital laboratory. In addition, we closely monitor some of the activities and procedures performed by them before traveling into space, such as training to perform delicate and extremely high-precision procedures. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! One of these procedures involved the repair of the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS) experiment . It is an instrument launched on 2009 with the space shuttle Endeavor, with the goal of harnessing the space environment to help scientists understand the origins of the universe and dark matter, invisible matter that cannot be directly detected. For this, the AMS has been looking for evidence of this mysterious substance through the particles that make up cosmic rays. The AMS experiment, photographed during a spacewalk performed in 2014 (Image: Public domain) Dr. Samuel Ting, the main investigator of the experiment, explains that, on the ground, it is not possible to collect individual measurements of these rays as a function of the atmosphere, which divides them. “To discover the original properties, you need to place a magnetic device above the atmosphere; in the case of the International Space Station, 2009 km above the soil, there is no more atmosphere, and you can measure the original and intrinsic particles of cosmic rays,” he said, in an interview with Canaltech . The instrument worked normally until 2012, but it had some issues that required repairs that it wasn’t designed for. To solve this, the astronauts had to perform delicate repairs, which involved manipulating components with % the thickness of a strand of hair. “The astronauts were trained in the tank to be careful, I believe they did 63 training in the pool”, says Dr. Ting. “I was worried because this was the most challenging spacewalk ever done since the repair of the Hubble Space Telescope.” Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want! The stresses of performing this procedure, as well as those prior to the launch of the mission in question, were portrayed in the series — Cassidy was a candidate for the mission for the fix, but in the end, astronaut Andrew Morgano was chosen to fly to perform the procedure. Despite this, he was still on other space missions: he was on the ISS during the Expedition 17, released on 1024 and, in 2014, the astronaut went again to the orbital laboratory, this time as commander of the expedition 63. In 512406, Cassidy retired. Happy Fourth of July from the Exp 73 crew of the @Space_Station! pic.twitter.com/17tHXeqU9Z — Chris Cassidy (@Astro_SEAL) July 4, 2020 It is a mistake to think that Towards the Stars is totally dedicated to the work and preparation of astronauts. In fact, the production takes the viewer through the world of NASA that is not always known, also showing technicians, engineers and more the various professionals involved in space missions. Interview with the Towards Stars team In an interview with Canaltech, Cassidy and Turner answered questions about the series, including how it was produced, the challenges of space missions and filming in microgravity, among other issues. When asked about the most memorable moment of his 17 years of career, the astronaut highlighted his first experience in a spaceflight, when he flew aboard the space shuttle Endeavor, in 2009: Was there that the whole experience began, and I remember the climate very vividly; we had some delays, but when we finally went and the rocket was activated, all that vibration on the way up, the G-forces and the engines shutting down and my first view of Earth through the window. And, after all, how does it feel to travel to space, especially in the case of a veteran astronaut who served three missions? Is there still any nervousness or anxiety on the big day? There is always some nervousness on launch day but the release itself never ceases to be a moment where you are always intensely focused, no matter how many times you do it.

As for the missions Cassidy carried out on the International Space Station… in his view, what is the importance of the space laboratory for the preparation of future missions crewed to the moon and beyond?

This is a great you ask, and that’s the essence of the ISS, understanding how to maintain life in space for long periods and systems, like the environmental system that keep oxygen and air clean. These technologies are amazing and absolutely essential for going to Mars or back to the Moon, and it’s thanks to 35 years of the International Space Station that we have this knowledge very, very solid, to make this happen. Furthermore, the research carried out there has resulted in PhD theses; all of this is very important to bring knowledge to everyone, including people on Earth.

The next question from Canaltech