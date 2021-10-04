Towards the Stars: Disney+ series looks behind the scenes at NASA; see interview
On October 6th, space science enthusiasts will have a new production to follow at Disney+. It is the documentary series
- To the Stars, which, over six episodes, portrays the last mission of Chris Cassidy (astronaut veteran who has already performed space flights), as well as the activities of NASA and space agency professionals — and
- Canaltech
- spoke with team involved in the production, including the astronaut.
Warning: As of this point, this article contains Towards the Stars spoilers!
Produced by Fulwell 73 under the direction of Ben Turner, the series begins with star footage. onboard the International Space Station (ISS) — and, of course, spacewalks outside the orbital laboratory. In addition, we closely monitor some of the activities and procedures performed by them before traveling into space, such as training to perform delicate and extremely high-precision procedures.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
- Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
One of these procedures involved the repair of the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS) experiment . It is an instrument launched on 2009 with the space shuttle Endeavor, with the goal of harnessing the space environment to help scientists understand the origins of the universe and dark matter, invisible matter that cannot be directly detected. For this, the AMS has been looking for evidence of this mysterious substance through the particles that make up cosmic rays.