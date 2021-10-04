How to optimize Pokémon UNITE graphics to run on your mobile

Pokémon UNITE is a real success, right? Released in September for Android and iOS smartphones, the free game that originally came from the Nintendo Switch has reached the 38 mark of millions of downloads in just 7 days. Which is so amazing! I’m enjoying playing Pokémon UNITE myself.

So today I came to give a tip to new players! Do you feel that your cell phone is having difficulties to run the new game? You know when the phone ends up getting too hot, or crashing during gameplay… in that case, you can leave it at a more optimized setting with less visual effects. Want to find out how to do it? Just take a look at this article!

Step 1: there on the Pokémon homepage UNITE, tap on its “Profile” icon to see more options;

Step 2 : once that is done, access the "Settings" option " (Settings);

Step 3: On this first page, you will find the graphics quality and rate settings. frames. For best performance, you can lower the game’s visual effects by setting the graphics quality closer to “Low”. As for the frame rate, which is related to the fluidity of the game, you can keep it at “High”.

With this setting, your Pokémon UNITE will achieve the highest frame rate possible and will also drop the visual effects a little lighter.

Step 4: with everything right, you probably you will experience some slight differences in the quality of the game map. But, this setting can make your game crash less during battles with many effects.

Ready! Did you like this tip? Share this article with your friends who are playing Pokémon UNITE.