we-will-be-2-weeks-out-of-contact-with-mars-because-of-the-sun's-“fault”;-understand

Every two years, all spacecraft, probes and rovers on Mars are incommunicado with Earth for two weeks. This is because, at these times, the Red Planet and the Earth come into conjunction with the Sun—that is, our star lies exactly between the two worlds. With this, communication between them is impaired, so the missions go into “automatic mode”, without contact with the controls on our planet.

Mars is already considered a familiar planet for us, since for more than 60 years the space agencies of several countries have been sending missions to investigate it, with a permanent presence of rovers and rigs for more than two decades. As a result, the teams of scientists and engineers are already used to scheduling the periods in which the equipment will not be able to receive or send critical commands.

NASA missions currently active on Mars (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL- Caltech)

During the time of conjunction — that is, when Earth and Mars are lined up with the Sun between them — the ships are virtually incommunicado. This includes both landers and rovers on the surface and probes in Martian orbit. The reason is that solar particles interfere with data transmission; in some cases, the missions even continue to send some information, but only those that are not critical to the operation of the equipment.

In other words, communication it can happen, but the transmitted data can be corrupted during the journey of radio signals through solar radiation. When passing through the “clouds” charged with particles in the vicinity of our star, the signals can suffer interference. If they are vital commands to guide rovers or ships, the equipment can be damaged. Likewise, the transmission of important scientific data collected by the probes can be lost forever.

So, NASA mission equipment receives commands to turn off some of its scientific instruments, to collect data and store it in their internal spaces, and some even continue to send non-sensitive data to Earth. In the latter case, controllers here on our planet are aware that this data may be lost, so they select to receive just enough to inform them that everything is fine with the rovers, probes and satellites.

What is a solar conjunction and what happens during this period

During the closest approximation between Mars and the Sun (from Earth’s point of view), the Red Planet will be only 0° apart 39′ from the Sun. This means that it would be totally unobservable even if we could look directly towards our star. At the same time, Mars will also be at its furthest point from Earth, at 2,60 AU (or that is, 2.6 times the distance between the Sun and our planet).