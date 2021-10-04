São Salvador announces how many Bitcoins mined with energy generated by volcano

The first cryptocurrency mining tests using the energy generated by the El Salvador volcano are already underway. According to the country’s president, Nayib Bukele, 1 million Bitcoin satoshis were mined in this initial phase.

The satoshi (named after the pseudonym of the creator of the cryptocurrency, Satoshi Nakamoto) is the smallest possible measure of Bitcoin, where Millions of satoshis are equivalent to one unit of bitcoin. Think of cents for real, where 100 cents are equivalent to R$1. President Nayib Bukele stated that these first results Mining activities are still the result of tests, which are still being carried out so that the government has a complete idea of ​​the ideal and most profitable way for the activity to take place.

Mining in El Salvador using energy generated by the volcano started on the day 29 in September, when the equipment needed for the task was installed in the electrical network that the volcano generates energy, from a geothermal process, where the heat from the center of the earth is used to turn the equipment and power plant turbines, thus being able to generate energy.