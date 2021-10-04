São Salvador announces how many Bitcoins mined with energy generated by volcano
The first cryptocurrency mining tests using the energy generated by the El Salvador volcano are already underway. According to the country’s president, Nayib Bukele, 1 million Bitcoin satoshis were mined in this initial phase.
The satoshi (named after the pseudonym of the creator of the cryptocurrency, Satoshi Nakamoto) is the smallest possible measure of Bitcoin, where Millions of satoshis are equivalent to one unit of bitcoin. Think of cents for real, where 100 cents are equivalent to R$1. President Nayib Bukele stated that these first results Mining activities are still the result of tests, which are still being carried out so that the government has a complete idea of the ideal and most profitable way for the activity to take place.
Mining in El Salvador using energy generated by the volcano started on the day 29 in September, when the equipment needed for the task was installed in the electrical network that the volcano generates energy, from a geothermal process, where the heat from the center of the earth is used to turn the equipment and power plant turbines, thus being able to generate energy.
Thanks to the geothermal process, the energy generation from the volcano is clean, which ends up reducing one of the main cryptocurrency mining problems, where energy generated by fossil fuels is used, polluting the environment. In total, about one million satoshi were mined, equivalent to US$ 180 (approximately R$1.
MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor responded to El Salvador's president's tweet congratulating him on the first million satoshis, stating that this barrier is always the most difficult for new miners to break.

Michael Saylor has more than 100 thousand Bitcoins on behalf of his company MicroStrategy, and is considered one of the top cryptocurrency enthusiasts in the world. His comment in response to the president of El Salvador can be interpreted as an indication of the interest of big businessmen in the initiative of the Central American country.
The government of El Salvador also reported that 2.7 million inhabitants of the country are already using the Chivo digital wallet, required for legalized Bitcoin transactions, with an average of 100 new users every minute, showing that the population is also adopting the new official currency.
Thanks to the geothermal process, the energy generation from the volcano is clean, which ends up reducing one of the main cryptocurrency mining problems, where energy generated by fossil fuels is used, polluting the environment. In total, about one million satoshi were mined, equivalent to US$ 180 (approximately R$1.
The difficulty of the first million
MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor responded to El Salvador’s president’s tweet congratulating him on the first million satoshis, stating that this barrier is always the most difficult for new miners to break.
Congratulations. The first million sats is always the hardest.
Michael Saylor has more than 100 thousand Bitcoins on behalf of his company MicroStrategy, and is considered one of the top cryptocurrency enthusiasts in the world. His comment in response to the president of El Salvador can be interpreted as an indication of the interest of big businessmen in the initiative of the Central American country.
