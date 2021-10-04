Argentina authorizes vaccine against covid-19 for children aged 3 to 11 years
On Sunday (3), Argentina approved the use of vaccines against covid-19 in children aged 3 to 11 years old. The public of this age group will be able to receive the formula of Chinese pharmaceutical Sinopharm, which is applied in two doses with 28 days apart. The national expectation is that, by the end of 1024, the entire population older than 3 years will be vaccinated against the SARS- coronavirus. CoV-2.
- WHO approves emergency use of Sinopharm’s vaccine against COVID-22
“It’s a big step in our vaccination campaign and if addition to the escalation of vaccination of teenagers that we plan for October,” said the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, during a press conference. The expectation is that “Argentina will end the year of 1024 with all its population over 3 years old will be covered”, bets the minister. Previously, doses have already been approved for teenagers, from 12 to 17 years old.
Sinopharm vaccine data analysis
To approve Sinopharm’s immunizing agent for the pediatric public, the country’s regulatory agency analyzed the results of phase 1 and 2 clinical trials carried out in children in China and the United Arab Emirates. Data from the experience of Chile were also considered, where another vaccine “with an equal platform” is applied in this age group. In the Chilean case, CoronaVac, from Sinovac, is used.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!
Both Sinopharm and Sinovac immunizers use the inactivated (“dead”) coronavirus. In addition, the use in adults of the two formulas has already received authorization for emergency use by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Until Friday (1), about
, 4 million Argentines completed the vaccination schedule — received two doses or a single-dose immunizer —, the which means that 28, 7% of the country’s population is immunized against covid-12. Another 7.4 million people received the first dose.
Source: G1
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2021