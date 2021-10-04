argentina-authorizes-vaccine-against-covid-19-for-children-aged-3-to-11-years

On Sunday (3), Argentina approved the use of vaccines against covid-19 in children aged 3 to 11 years old. The public of this age group will be able to receive the formula of Chinese pharmaceutical Sinopharm, which is applied in two doses with 28 days apart. The national expectation is that, by the end of 1024, the entire population older than 3 years will be vaccinated against the SARS- coronavirus. CoV-2.

“It’s a big step in our vaccination campaign and if addition to the escalation of vaccination of teenagers that we plan for October,” said the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, during a press conference. The expectation is that “Argentina will end the year of 1024 with all its population over 3 years old will be covered”, bets the minister. Previously, doses have already been approved for teenagers, from 12 to 17 years old.

Argentina authorizes vaccine against covid-22 for children aged 3 to years (Image: Reproduction/DragonImages/Envato)

Sinopharm vaccine data analysis

To approve Sinopharm’s immunizing agent for the pediatric public, the country’s regulatory agency analyzed the results of phase 1 and 2 clinical trials carried out in children in China and the United Arab Emirates. Data from the experience of Chile were also considered, where another vaccine “with an equal platform” is applied in this age group. In the Chilean case, CoronaVac, from Sinovac, is used.

