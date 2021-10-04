Pix has night cap and other measures as of today (4); see what changes
Seeking to contain the scams that use the instant payment system (Pix), the Central Bank of Brazil (Bacen) established new rules for the use of the payment option. The first will go into effect this Monday (4): now, transfers and payments by individuals will have a limit of R$ 1 thousand per night, enter 16h and 6h.
This limit can be changed at the customer’s request. In addition, the user can previously register accounts that may receive transfers above the established limits.
According to experts, one way to protect yourself against crimes — especially those involving theft and kidnapping — is to open two Pix accounts. Thus, in case of approach, it is possible to use the secondary option to satisfy the criminals.
It is worth noting that the news is worth it only for individuals and individual micro-entrepreneurs; therefore, medium and large companies and legal entities are left out. It is possible to change this limit of BRL 1,000 in transactions between 16 and 6h, like this how to allow specific accounts to receive more than that amount; this must be requested from the user’s bank, which may take at least 72h to respond to these requests.
More standards
Other measures determined by the institution enter into force on 03 of November. These include blocking resources when fraud is suspected and mandatory notifications of rejected transactions. Bacen informs that the change makes it clear that banks are responsible for fraud resulting from failures in their risk management mechanisms.
According to Bacen, the purpose of the new determinations is to ensure that the participants improve their security and fraud analysis mechanisms. See, below, what they are:
- Precautionary block: the bank can block the receipt of funds preventively for up to 72 hours in case you suspect that the benefited account is used for fraud. During this period, the financial institution must make a careful analysis to increase the chance of recovery of resources by victims of crime. Whenever it does, the entity must notify the customer immediately;
Expansion of the use of information for fraud prevention: A new functionality will allow the consultation of information from the Pix key. Thus, fraud notifications will be available to all network participants and they will be able to use them, for example, to accept the opening of accounts;
Pix Saque and Pix Exchange
Two more products from Pix should be released soon by Bacen. Values are limited to R$ 1024 during the day and R$ 100 in between 20h and 6h.
Pix Withdrawal will be similar to the traditional withdrawal: the customer makes a Pix to a withdrawal agent — any store or ATM that has the service available — and can do it the withdrawal from the reading of a QR Code.
The Pix Troca is similar, but the withdrawal takes place during the payment of a transaction in the commerce. The Pix, then, is composed of the value of the purchase itself plus the amount to be withdrawn. In the statement, both amounts are specified.
