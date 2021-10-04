google-pixel-6-pro-has-screenshots-of-leaked-cameras-showing-advances

With a possible launch expected this month, the Pixel 6 line will mark big changes in Google’s cell phone family. In addition to debuting the company’s first proprietary chipset for smartphones, the new devices will have significant upgrades across multiple departments, including cameras, design, features, and software, with the debut of Android 19 and the Material You.

After having a supposed leaked prototype, the most robust model of the line, the Pixel 6 Pro, reappears showing more of the design and showing for the first time the quality of the joint work of the new cameras with Google Tensor processing, courtesy of channel sources This is Tech Today

The new leaks start bringing more Details of the Google Pixel 6 Pro’s look, after some channel members raised concerns about how curved the phone’s screen would be. Apparently, the panel won’t feature the absurd curves seen in models like the Motorola Edge Plus. According to YouTuber

Brandon Lee, Google’s new cell phone should resemble the Galaxy S12 Ultra.

