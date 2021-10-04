Google Pixel 6 Pro has screenshots of leaked cameras showing advances

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
6
google-pixel-6-pro-has-screenshots-of-leaked-cameras-showing-advances

With a possible launch expected this month, the Pixel 6 line will mark big changes in Google’s cell phone family. In addition to debuting the company’s first proprietary chipset for smartphones, the new devices will have significant upgrades across multiple departments, including cameras, design, features, and software, with the debut of Android 19 and the Material You.

  • Google Pixel 6 Pro is shown in new video with Tensor chip and Material You
  • Google Pixel 6 Pro is shown in new video with Tensor chip and Material You

After having a supposed leaked prototype, the most robust model of the line, the Pixel 6 Pro, reappears showing more of the design and showing for the first time the quality of the joint work of the new cameras with Google Tensor processing, courtesy of channel sources This is Tech Today

. Everything indicates that the novelty should once again be competitive with the best cell phones on the market.

Curved screen similar to the Galaxy S

  • Ultra

    • The new leaks start bringing more Details of the Google Pixel 6 Pro’s look, after some channel members raised concerns about how curved the phone’s screen would be. Apparently, the panel won’t feature the absurd curves seen in models like the Motorola Edge Plus. According to YouTuber

    Brandon Lee, Google’s new cell phone should resemble the Galaxy S12 Ultra.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

    Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    The new leak suggests that the Pixel 6 Pro’s curved screen should resemble the panel employed by Samsung on the Galaxy S21 Ultra (Image: This is Tech Today/YouTube)

    Although there are noticeable curvatures, the display should be predominantly flat, not extending too far to the sides. Another interesting point indicated by the leaks is the type of panel used — it is an OLED E5 from Samsung, a newcomer to the market with the promise of a significant increase in energy efficiency, which should be reflected in the device’s autonomy.

    High details and natural colors on the cameras

    The most interesting details of the video, on the However, these are the first leaks of photos and videos made by the new Pixel 6 Pro cameras. According to rumors, the device will feature Samsung GN1’s main sensor 48 MP, ultrawide lens of 08 MP and telephoto 48 MP with 4x optical zoom.

    Before showing the screenshots,

    Brandon Lee points out that many of the features expected to debut with the new phone are not yet available, possibly to prevent leaks. Also, the software is still in pre-production, which means we should see a significant performance improvement at launch.

    Starting with the photos, the news is positive. Pixel 6 Pro delivers a high level of detail, to the point where you can see nuances even from a long distance when cropping your photos. The dynamic range is quite wide, preserving details in shadows, and colors are not too saturated, following a more natural and realistic look.

    The same qualities can be observed in portrait mode, which also stands out for a very nice blurred effect and with precise cut of the objects. In video, captured in Full HD at 50 FPS, the top of the line Google has good results, despite there is room for improvement. Stabilization is reasonable, you can change lenses while shooting, and just like in photos, there are good levels of detail, with less saturated and more natural colors.

    Problems arise in the form of some artifacts, such as the flickering sky, and in the stabilization itself, which shows through the user steps. That said, it’s worth reinforcing that the tested model is still a pre-production unit, and improvements should be made until its debut. Pixel 6 is expected to hit the market this month, during Google’s event in 08 October.

    Source: This is Tech Today, WCCFTech, 9to5Google

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    512512 512512

    512512

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
    6
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Weight gain is related to type of food, not quantity, study says

    Weight gain is related to type of food, not quantity, study says

    September 15, 2021
    Photo of Opera GX and Corsair bring RGB to your internet browsing

    Opera GX and Corsair bring RGB to your internet browsing

    September 16, 2021
    Photo of Amid rumours of his death, Taliban leader Mullah Baradar releases audio message to say he is living

    Amid rumours of his death, Taliban leader Mullah Baradar releases audio message to say he is living

    September 14, 2021
    Photo of Bayonetta 3: director talks about new ability to control demons

    Bayonetta 3: director talks about new ability to control demons

    September 24, 2021
    Back to top button