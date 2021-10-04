Round 6 | Doll from the series is placed in front of a mall and scares pedestrians

Right in the first episode of the series Round 6, we meet the scary doll of the “potato 1, 2, 3” game, which eliminated several players from the game early on. And to bring even more visibility to the production, Netflix from the Philippines decided to put a replica of the doll on the streets and recorded people’s reactions.

In the video shared on Twitter, the doll giant appears at the entrance to a mall and beside a traffic light, singing when the light is green for people to cross. When the light is closed and someone tries to pass, she seems to lose control, but it’s all an edited prank, of course. See how this experience was:

Better play by the rules because she’s always watching . Will you make it past the first round of Squid Game? 🦑 pic.twitter.com/qvTlHddqsr

— Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) September 22, 2021