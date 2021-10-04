how-to-disable-notifications-for-new-contacts-on-telegram

Telegram (Android | iOS | Web) is a messaging app that competes with WhatsApp. It stands out for the large amount of features included in the platform, such as creating channels, using bots for different purposes and groups with up to thousand participants.

When a person from your contact list enters Telegram, the app sends a notification to notify you of arrival. This type of alert can be annoying in some cases, especially when you are expecting a specific message. However, there is an easy solution: the app allows you to disable this warning. Find out how!

Telegram: how to disable notifications for new contacts

Step 1: Open the Telegram and select the three-bar icon located in the upper left corner of the screen;

Open the menu of the Telegram (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 2: then select “Settings”;

Access the settings (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

Step 3: in the app settings, go to “Notifications and Sounds”;