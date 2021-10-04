How to disable notifications for new contacts on Telegram

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
4
how-to-disable-notifications-for-new-contacts-on-telegram

Telegram (Android | iOS | Web) is a messaging app that competes with WhatsApp. It stands out for the large amount of features included in the platform, such as creating channels, using bots for different purposes and groups with up to thousand participants.

  • Signal vs Telegram: which messaging app is more secure?
  • bots for Telegram that everyone should use
  • WhatsApp Web vs. Telegram Web: What is the best messenger to use on the PC?

When a person from your contact list enters Telegram, the app sends a notification to notify you of arrival. This type of alert can be annoying in some cases, especially when you are expecting a specific message. However, there is an easy solution: the app allows you to disable this warning. Find out how!

Telegram: how to disable notifications for new contacts

Step 1: Open the Telegram and select the three-bar icon located in the upper left corner of the screen;

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Open the menu of the Telegram (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 2: then select “Settings”;

Access the settings (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

Step 3: in the app settings, go to “Notifications and Sounds”;

Check the notifications area (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 4:

in the “Events” field, uncheck the option “Contact has joined the Telegram”.

Disable the notice of new users (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Ready! Following these steps, Telegram will no longer send notifications about new contacts.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

419694 419694 419694 419694

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
4
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of 17 Apps and Games Temporarily Free for Android This Friday (1)

17 Apps and Games Temporarily Free for Android This Friday (1)

October 1, 2021
Photo of How to quickly silence notifications on iPhone

How to quickly silence notifications on iPhone

August 31, 2021
Photo of The new generation that has the power to make it happen

The new generation that has the power to make it happen

August 24, 2021
Photo of New WhatsApp will allow greater customization in groups

New WhatsApp will allow greater customization in groups

September 24, 2021
Back to top button