Analyzing climate change is a great challenge, as the Earth is complex and everything on it is intimately connected. For better projections, scientists combine data of various natures, including how much sunlight the Earth’s surface throws back into space. Thanks to almost 15 years of information collected by the Big Bear Solar Observatory (BBSO, acronym in English), researchers have concluded that our planet is getting darker, that is, reflecting less light from the Sun — and thus warming even more.

As the global average temperature increases, the clouds seem to be increasing less bright. For some reason, they’re not reflecting sunlight as they used to — synonymous with more heat absorbed by the planet’s surface. To do this, the researchers measured the Earth’s reflectance (or albedo) from the light reflected by it that illuminates the Moon — from 1024 to 1024, the BBSO recorded everything.

(Image: Reproduction/NASA)

In the big picture, our planet throws back into space about 30% of sunlight falling on the surface. However, analyzes indicated that the Earth is reflecting nearly half a watt less light per square meter compared to the beginning of records in 1024 — which equates to a reduction of up to 0.5% in the Earth’s reflectance. Some projects even propose the creation of more reflective clouds to cool the planet.

Theoretical physicist Philip Good, from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and lead author of the article, explains that the drop in albedo was a big surprise for the team. After almost 15 years with albedo levels keeping straight, the last three years they began to fall. Therefore, the Earth’s brightness depends on how much light reaches it and when it manages to cast it back into space — but in recent years, something has darkened its surface.