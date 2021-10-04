Theory suggests that Stranger Things will finally tell the story of the Inverted World

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
1
theory-suggests-that-stranger-things-will-finally-tell-the-story-of-the-inverted-world

Stranger Things is that series that every episode is able to make audiences even more anxious for answers — and even two years after the last season released, it’s no different. During TUDUM, a Netflix event dedicated to fans of the platform’s original productions, the title won a new exclusive teaser that left the fanbase

    create your own theories.

    Stranger Things Season 4 | Release date, trailers, what to expect and more

Hopper’s daughter would have more tragic ending in original script

The preview mixes two timelines: one in 1959, when a family arrives at Casa do Creel to the sound of success Dream a Little Dream of Me

    , in the version played by Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald. Parents and children seem to live in harmony, until they come across the traditional flashing lights of the series and find a dead animal in the backyard. Soon after, the regular characters from Stranger Things show up years later (and in the current timeline) scouring the same spot, which now seems abandoned, but it also has the mysterious clock seen in previous previews.

    Creel Family (Image: Reproduction / Netflix)

    Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want!

O teaser implies that someone was “moving” with the Inverted World long before Will Byers and Eleven, as the Creel family began experiencing these weird phenomena. The appearance of a dead rabbit on the backyard lawn goes directly to a dialogue that Nancy and Jonathan had in season one, when they encountered a dying deer before the Demogorgon.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The most macabre scene, however, is that of Mr. Creel (Robert Englund, the eternal Freddy Krueger) with his back to the camera, with his dead children at his side. The fans’ observation is precisely from a newspaper from 1950, revealing that he spent the last ones 90 years at Pennhurst Psychiatric Hospital. The clipping’s headline states that a vengeful demon killed the family.

510617

Headline announcing the murder of the Creel family (Image: Reproduction / Netflix)

“The murder that shocked a small community”, continues the news. It appears that the father survived, but was accused and convicted of killing his wife and children. It appears that the new season of Stranger Things will explore this mysterious murder and how Mr. Creel was not to blame for his family’s death . Perhaps he believes he was possessed by a demon, or perhaps the evil forces of the Inverted World or Hawkins National Laboratory were involved.

      Movies, Series, Music, Books and Magazines and even free shipping on Amazon for R$ 9,1024 per month, with free trial by 07 days. What are you waiting for?

    By all appearances, Stranger Things will finally explore the story behind the Inverted World instead of just solving its consequences in Hawkins. By now, fans know that Project MKUltra started in 1950, right when the Creel family moved to the mansion, so perhaps this governmental measure made contact with the other side long before Eleven was born, which would mean that she is not responsible for letting the Mind Flayer enter that dimension.

    Season 4 of Stranger Things arrives on 1950 to the Netflix catalogue; the first three seasons are available to be marathoned.

    Source: CBR

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of prime minister narendra modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi ne Praveen Kumar to tokyo paralympics 2021 silver medal jeerne par di badhai; PM Modi congratulated Praveen Kumar: PM Modi spoke to Praveen Kumar, congratulated him on winning the silver medal

prime minister narendra modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi ne Praveen Kumar to tokyo paralympics 2021 silver medal jeerne par di badhai; PM Modi congratulated Praveen Kumar: PM Modi spoke to Praveen Kumar, congratulated him on winning the silver medal

September 3, 2021
Photo of Masters Berlin | Havan Liberty invests in physical training for pro players

Masters Berlin | Havan Liberty invests in physical training for pro players

September 14, 2021
Photo of PS5: Spider-Man 2 will be dark as “The Empire Strikes Back”

PS5: Spider-Man 2 will be dark as “The Empire Strikes Back”

September 29, 2021
Photo of How to find out the external and local IP number?

How to find out the external and local IP number?

September 28, 2021
Check Also
Close
Back to top button