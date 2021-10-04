national-rocket-engine-is-tested;-brazil-advances-in-the-creation-of-its-own-rockets

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

The test was attended by engineers and authorities, such as Marcos Pontes (Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation), Carlos Moura (president of the Brazilian Space Agency), among others. “This is extremely important for us to have qualified equipment, suitable to be used for a microsatellite launch vehicle, or even for suborbital vehicles, which allow us to carry out experiments, for example, in microgravity conditions”, explained Moura.

According to the president of the AEB, the test of the S engine 2022 is a step of enormous importance for Brazil have a microsatellite launch vehicle that can carry space payloads to desired orbits. Much of this is due to the characteristics of the S84: this is the largest rocket engine ever produced in the southern hemisphere and has 12 tons of solid propellant along with innovative technologies for the Brazilian space program. One of them is the use of carbon fiber in the production of the engine envelope, which brings more lightness and efficiency to the component. The engine has almost twice the mass of those used at the time of the VLS (Satellite Launch Vehicle) rockets, which had their development interrupted.

Compared to those that equipped their predecessors, this new engine has much greater propulsive capacity. Thus, the success of the trial will help the country advance in the final stages of development of the S50, providing Brazil with new production capacities for suborbital and microsatellite launchers through the VLM-1. “Thinking about the Brazilian Space Program, it is as if we are now ascending to the second stage”, commented minister Pontes. “Thanks to the efforts of many people, we have the possibility to improve the Space Program and expect many new things ahead”, he said.

