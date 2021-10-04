apple-watch-series-7-gets-official-start-date-for-sales

Since the launch event of the Watch Series 7, Apple has kept the official date for the start of its availability secret. However, the brand announced this Monday (4) that the watch will enter pre-sales on October 8th, with deliveries starting on the day 15.

The date had already been leaked last week, when consumers of a French store received an email explaining that the accessory could be ordered from the 8th. However, the message was not yet confirmed as true, nor did it say exactly when deliveries would begin.

It is still unknown which markets will make the Apple available Watch Series 7 on the same day of launch in the United States, but it is likely that Brazil will already receive the product quickly, as well as several other countries.

It is still unknown which markets will make the Apple available Watch Series 7 on the same day of launch in the United States, but it is likely that Brazil will already receive the product quickly, as well as several other countries. Apple Watch Series 7 has screen and loading improvements

(Image: Disclosure/Apple)

The Apple Watch Series 7 has already caused confusion in the community before it even started to be sold, as many leakers made a mistake regarding the device’s design. It was expected to have a straighter-sided construction in the same style as the iPhones, but it was presented with a shape similar to previous generations, despite the thinner edges around the display.

The product will be sold in the versions of 37 and 47 mm, with a brightness of about % higher in Always-On Display mode. In addition, the Series 7 has new dials that take better advantage of the construction with the effect of curvatures on the side of the device.