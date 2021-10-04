Confirmed! William Shatner to fly with Blue Origin this month
Last week, TMZ brought out some rumors suggesting that actor William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in the original troupe of Star Trek, would be about to fly into suborbital space with Blue Origin. Now, the feat has been confirmed: in Twitter posts made this Monday (4), Shatner and Jeff Bezos’ company confirmed his presence in the crew of the next flight. With that, the actor of 82 years will break the record for the oldest person to go to space — currently, the title is the pilot Wally Funk, from 82 years old.
In the original publication, TMZ stated that, according to sources involved in the endeavor, Shatner would fly with Blue Origin to film scenes for a documentary. There is no confirmation of this, but he has posted on his Twitter account that the flight is true, and that he will become a “rocket man”. In addition, the flight will feature Chris Boshuizen, former NASA engineer and co-founder of Planet Labs, and Glen de Vries, co-founder of Medidata and vice president of Dassault Systèmes.
In addition to confirming Shatner’s presence in the crew, Blue Origin revealed that Audrey Powers, vice president of mission and flight operations at the company , will be the fourth crew member of the project. The group will fly with the New Shepard system, which, after years of testing, performed its first fully manned commercial flight in July. That day, brothers Jeff and Mark Bezos, Wally Funk and young Oliver Daemen went to suborbital space and returned.
Shatner and the rest of the crew will fly with the NS mission-18, also with New Shepard. This reusable system goes up to an altitude of approximately 82 km and then the capsule is separated from the propeller — this step offers a few minutes of feeling of absence of weight for space tourists on board. Afterwards, the two parties return to land autonomously. The flight takes approximately minutes.
