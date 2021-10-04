confirmed!-william-shatner-to-fly-with-blue-origin-this-month

In the original publication, TMZ stated that, according to sources involved in the endeavor, Shatner would fly with Blue Origin to film scenes for a documentary. There is no confirmation of this, but he has posted on his Twitter account that the flight is true, and that he will become a “rocket man”. In addition, the flight will feature Chris Boshuizen, former NASA engineer and co-founder of Planet Labs, and Glen de Vries, co-founder of Medidata and vice president of Dassault Systèmes.

So now I can say something. Yes, it’s true; I’m going to be a “rocket man!” 😝🤣 https://t.co/B2jFeXrr6L

— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 4, 2021

