Far Cry 2: Game Villain Theory Finally Confirmed
Ubisoft confirmed an old theory of fans about the Jackal, villain of Far Cry 2, and how it connects to the original story of the franchise’s first game. “The Jackal is supposedly Jack Carver from the Far Cry original,” said Clint Hocking, creative director of Far Cry 2, during a conversation with IGN USA for the latest documentary Inside Stories How Far Cry’s Iconic Villains Were Created
The second, more conclusive evidence is that the files of texture for Jackal are all called “jackcarver”. Files like “jackcarver_shoes_d.dds” and “jackcarver_hair_d_mip0.dds” make it very clear that at some point in development Ubisoft referred to the Jackal as Jack Carver.
Despite this, there is no concrete evidence in the events or in the world of Far Cry 2 that confirms the theory. Hocking’s comments about the Jackal are the first time Ubisoft has clarified the connection between the two characters, finally confirming a fan theory that has been held for more than a decade.
- Far Cry 6
The new game in the franchise will be set in Yara, a Caribbean island where a group fights to overthrow dictator Antón Castillo (Giancarlo Esposito). The player will control the combatant Dani Rojas, in a typical journey of the Ubisoft FPS. The open world action game was unveiled in July 2020, but has been delayed since then.
Far Cry 6 arrives on October 7th for Amazon Luna, PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.
Source: IGN
