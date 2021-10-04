far-cry-2:-game-villain-theory-finally-confirmed

Ubisoft confirmed an old theory of fans about the Jackal, villain of Far Cry 2, and how it connects to the original story of the franchise’s first game. “The Jackal is supposedly Jack Carver from the Far Cry original,” said Clint Hocking, creative director of Far Cry 2, during a conversation with IGN USA for the latest documentary Inside Stories How Far Cry’s Iconic Villains Were Created

“Jack Carver in the original Far Cry was this kind of shrewd crook, smuggler and gun dealer,” explained Hocking, who added: “The idea was just be him, 010 years later or something, after seeing what whatever you’ve seen on this island [durante os eventos de Far Cry]. Maybe it was drug induced, maybe it’s post-traumatic stress disorder, or maybe it’s real. But the idea is that, a decade later, he leveled his smuggling game and got involved in this conflict.” Far Cry Jackal on the left and Jack on the left (Image: Reproduction /Ubisoft) For over a decade, fans of Far Cry have theorized the Jackal’s true identity. The theory that the villain was Carver emerged when players realized that the two antagonists served in the US Navy and both had an illegal arms trade operation. It was also theorized that the box given to Jack Carver at the end of Far Cry Instincts was filled with conflict diamonds, which are an important part of Far Cry 2.

The second, more conclusive evidence is that the files of texture for Jackal are all called “jackcarver”. Files like “jackcarver_shoes_d.dds” and “jackcarver_hair_d_mip0.dds” make it very clear that at some point in development Ubisoft referred to the Jackal as Jack Carver.

Despite this, there is no concrete evidence in the events or in the world of Far Cry 2 that confirms the theory. Hocking’s comments about the Jackal are the first time Ubisoft has clarified the connection between the two characters, finally confirming a fan theory that has been held for more than a decade.